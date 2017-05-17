MobCraft Beer collaborating with Fox Bros. Piggly Wiggly

Voting on four finalists continues through June 13

May 17, 2017, 1:20 PM

Milwaukee-based MobCraft Beer Inc. and Hartland-based Fox Bros. Piggly Wiggly are teaming up on the development of a craft beer that will only be at Fox Bros. stores.

MobCraft regularly crowdsources ideas for new beers and holds a people’s choice brat contest, now in its second year. The two companies said they decided to collaborate after realizing the similarities earlier this year.

Fox Bros. customers were invited to submit beer ideas in March and the more than 60 entries have now been narrowed down to four choices, including:

  • Foxtoberfest – Oktoberfest – “An Oktoberfest-style lager featuring an amber color with a sweet malty backbone and mild hop profile. A great beer to enjoy any time of the year.” -Nominated by Mike K of Richfield
  • Port Piggy Pale – Pale Ale – “Go hog-wild with this delicious, crisp brew made for folks who appreciate bringing good hops and great neighbors together. Port Piggy delivers a Pale Ale experience fresh off the farm.” – Nominated by Talia B of Saukville
  • Kirsche Wheat – Wheat Ale with Cherries – “A fine German-style wheat with Hallertau hops, infused with plump cherries, finished with Cascade hops to enhance the robust flavor.” – Nominated by John F. of Richfield
  • Hair of the Fox – Malty Session Ale – “Malty Session Ale deep red in color. Brewed with German malts and mild hops. The perfect way to get moving after a long night out is a bottle of the hair of the fox that bit you.” – Nominated by Chris H. of Richfield

Voting begins today and runs through June 13 at Fox Bros. locations and online. The winner and two voters will win a VIP MobCraft Experience, which will include a beer tasting, brewing experience, and a Fox Bros. Award Winning Brat Dinner for themselves and three friends.

Fox Bros. president Pat Fox said the contest offered an opportunity to engage with customers.

“We admire the unique crowd sourcing approach that MobCraft takes and this partnership helps us bring something new to the market, which helps us differentiate the Fox Bros. experience,” Fox said.

“We are excited to participate in such a unique process of creating a beer with our local community.” said  Henry Schwartz, MobCraft Beer president, adding the contest is a perfect fit to develop a custom beer that pairs with Wisconsin brats.

beer

