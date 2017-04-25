Milwaukee County to operate permanent beer garden at Whitnall Park

Will debut on May 5

by

April 25, 2017, 2:58 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/food-beverage/milwaukee-county-to-operate-permanent-beer-garden-at-whitnall-park/

Milwaukee County plans to open a permanent beer garden at Whitnall Park, County Executive Chris Abele announced Tuesday.

Estabrook Park beer garden

Estabrook Park beer garden

This will be the fifth permanent beer garden opened at a Milwaukee County park. The others are at Estabrook Park, Humboldt Park, South Shore Park and Hoyt Park in Wauwatosa.

The Whitnall Park Beer Garden, which will be operated by Milwaukee County Parks, will debut on May 5. The Beer Garden will offer 24 craft beer tap handles, food, non-alcoholic beverages and live music on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Unlike the other beer gardens at county parks, the Whitnall Park beer garden will not be operated out of a building. It will operate from trailers that will be located at 8831 North Root River Parkway, Greendale.

It will feature 12 Sprecher beers and hard sodas on a Sprecher firetruck. Twelve taps on a second beer trailer will serve a rotating selection of beers from local and regional breweries.

“Whitnall Park has always been one of the most popular stops for the Traveling Beer Garden over the past few years and we saw great crowds for a pop-up beer garden in the middle of February,” said Milwaukee County Parks Director John Dargle. “Transforming this site into a permanent location was an easy decision.”

“Like all of our Milwaukee County beer gardens, revenue raised from the Whitnall Park Beer Garden will go back into improving the parks,” said Abele. “Our partnership with Sprecher and the Traveling Beer Garden helped fund several upgrades to Whitnall Park over the winter, including a new patio area, new lighting, and new tables. Visiting the beer garden is one of the most enjoyable ways to help support your county parks. ”

Patrons who bring their own glassware (pints or steins) will pay refill rates and souvenir beer garden steins will also be available to purchase. In addition to the beer, the food menu will include hotdogs, burgers, pizza, ice cream, Milwaukee Pretzel Company soft pretzels and snacks.

The Whitnall Park Beer Garden will be open from 4-9 pm on Tuesdays to Fridays and 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. on weekends.

Milwaukee County plans to open a permanent beer garden at Whitnall Park, County Executive Chris Abele announced Tuesday.

Estabrook Park beer garden

Estabrook Park beer garden

This will be the fifth permanent beer garden opened at a Milwaukee County park. The others are at Estabrook Park, Humboldt Park, South Shore Park and Hoyt Park in Wauwatosa.

The Whitnall Park Beer Garden, which will be operated by Milwaukee County Parks, will debut on May 5. The Beer Garden will offer 24 craft beer tap handles, food, non-alcoholic beverages and live music on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Unlike the other beer gardens at county parks, the Whitnall Park beer garden will not be operated out of a building. It will operate from trailers that will be located at 8831 North Root River Parkway, Greendale.

It will feature 12 Sprecher beers and hard sodas on a Sprecher firetruck. Twelve taps on a second beer trailer will serve a rotating selection of beers from local and regional breweries.

“Whitnall Park has always been one of the most popular stops for the Traveling Beer Garden over the past few years and we saw great crowds for a pop-up beer garden in the middle of February,” said Milwaukee County Parks Director John Dargle. “Transforming this site into a permanent location was an easy decision.”

“Like all of our Milwaukee County beer gardens, revenue raised from the Whitnall Park Beer Garden will go back into improving the parks,” said Abele. “Our partnership with Sprecher and the Traveling Beer Garden helped fund several upgrades to Whitnall Park over the winter, including a new patio area, new lighting, and new tables. Visiting the beer garden is one of the most enjoyable ways to help support your county parks. ”

Patrons who bring their own glassware (pints or steins) will pay refill rates and souvenir beer garden steins will also be available to purchase. In addition to the beer, the food menu will include hotdogs, burgers, pizza, ice cream, Milwaukee Pretzel Company soft pretzels and snacks.

The Whitnall Park Beer Garden will be open from 4-9 pm on Tuesdays to Fridays and 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. on weekends.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should the government ban airlines from overbooking flights?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Built to sell

Stories of successful exits

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Wellness Summit recap: Employee engagement strategies
Wellness Summit recap: Employee engagement strategies

The happiness factor: Why employee wellbeing boosts the bottomline

by Paul Nobile

A business owner’s path to financial independence
A business owner’s path to financial independence

Where are you on the path to financial freedom?

by Joel Nettesheim

Compliance, straight up
Compliance, straight up

Supply chain compliance: What importers and exporters should know

by Robert Gardenier

When It comes to 831(b) captives, look beyond the headlines
When It comes to 831(b) captives, look beyond the headlines

Used appropriately, captive insurance can provide great benefits

by Brad Reitzner

M.E. Dey and Co. – Serving Wisconsin for 110 years
M.E. Dey and Co. – Serving Wisconsin for 110 years

Some business best practices never change

by Robert Gardenier

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
MMAC World Trade Assn Wisc International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-5:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

BizBash Cocktail Reception presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20175:00 pm-7:00 pm

Eight Things You Need to Know About WI Sales & Use Tax
WICPA Training Center

04/25/20177:30 am-10:00 am

Business Health Care Group's Spring Learning Event
Briggs & Stratton Auditorium

04/26/20178:00 am-10:30 am

The Womens Center 40th Anniversary Luncheon
Italian Community Center

04/26/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Third Annual Employment Law Conference
Embassy Suites Hotel

04/27/201712:00 pm-7:00 pm

Dream Big Dinner
UWM – Milwaukee Ballroom

04/27/20175:30 pm-8:30 pm