Milwaukee County to operate permanent beer garden at Whitnall Park

Milwaukee County plans to open a permanent beer garden at Whitnall Park, County Executive Chris Abele announced Tuesday.

This will be the fifth permanent beer garden opened at a Milwaukee County park. The others are at Estabrook Park, Humboldt Park, South Shore Park and Hoyt Park in Wauwatosa.

The Whitnall Park Beer Garden, which will be operated by Milwaukee County Parks, will debut on May 5. The Beer Garden will offer 24 craft beer tap handles, food, non-alcoholic beverages and live music on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Unlike the other beer gardens at county parks, the Whitnall Park beer garden will not be operated out of a building. It will operate from trailers that will be located at 8831 North Root River Parkway, Greendale.

It will feature 12 Sprecher beers and hard sodas on a Sprecher firetruck. Twelve taps on a second beer trailer will serve a rotating selection of beers from local and regional breweries.

“Whitnall Park has always been one of the most popular stops for the Traveling Beer Garden over the past few years and we saw great crowds for a pop-up beer garden in the middle of February,” said Milwaukee County Parks Director John Dargle. “Transforming this site into a permanent location was an easy decision.”

“Like all of our Milwaukee County beer gardens, revenue raised from the Whitnall Park Beer Garden will go back into improving the parks,” said Abele. “Our partnership with Sprecher and the Traveling Beer Garden helped fund several upgrades to Whitnall Park over the winter, including a new patio area, new lighting, and new tables. Visiting the beer garden is one of the most enjoyable ways to help support your county parks. ”

Patrons who bring their own glassware (pints or steins) will pay refill rates and souvenir beer garden steins will also be available to purchase. In addition to the beer, the food menu will include hotdogs, burgers, pizza, ice cream, Milwaukee Pretzel Company soft pretzels and snacks.

The Whitnall Park Beer Garden will be open from 4-9 pm on Tuesdays to Fridays and 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. on weekends.