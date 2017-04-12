Milwaukee Art Museum names new executive chef

Zak Groh will oversee Café Calatrava and events

by

April 12, 2017, 12:55 PM

Zak Groh has been appointed executive chef of the Milwaukee Art Museum where he will oversee the Museum’s culinary program including Café Calatrava and events.

Zak Groh

Zak Groh

Groh, who is a Milwaukee native, comes to the museum with 16 years of professional experience in the hospitality and restaurant industries.

He most recently worked as the owner and operator of Whisk Culinary, a boutique catering company servicing the aviation market in Milwaukee and Chicago.

“We are delighted to welcome Chef Zak Groh to our team at the Milwaukee Art Museum,” said Jeff Cook, food and beverage director. “He brings an incredible wealth of experience that we know our visitors and members will appreciate—and taste!—with each visit.”

Groh, who started Monday, replaces Jason Gorman, who was recently named culinary director of the Ambassador Hotel.

“I am looking forward to putting my skills to work at the museum,” Groh said. “I think food has to be fun and creative. The museum’s artwork and architecture will be a welcomed source of inspiration when imagining new dishes.”

Zak Groh

