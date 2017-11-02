Marcus Corp. names two new hires to top positions

VP of marketing, chief technology officer have experience in Las Vegas and Austin

by

November 02, 2017, 12:19 PM

Milwaukee-based The Marcus Corp. has named a vice president of marketing for the company and new chief technology officer for its hotel division.

Levzow

Erin Levzow has been named vice president of marketing for the Marcus Corp. In her new role, Levzow will oversee all marketing, e-commerce, customer insight, loyalty and public relations activities for the company.

Levzow began her career at Caesars Entertainment in Las Vegas and went on to work for MGM Resorts International and Palms Casino Resort & Palms Place Hotel and Spa.

Rajiv Castellino has been appointed chief technology officer for Marcus Hotels & Resorts.

Prior to joining Marcus, Levzow served as vice president of customer relationship marketing Hathway in Austin, Texas, a customer service experience company specializing in helping billion-dollar brands develop mobile-first strategies.

“Erin and Rajiv have extensive experience in the hospitality industry and deep knowledge in their respective specialties,” said Gregory Marcus, president and chief executive officer of The Marcus Corp. “They are excellent additions to our management team, and will have key roles in helping us continue to grow our hotel portfolio.”

