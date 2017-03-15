Leinenkugel teams up with Hofbräu for anniversary beer

The Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co. will mark its 150th anniversary by creating a limited-edition lager with German brewer Hofbräu München.

The collaboration is one of a number of initiatives planned for the year-long celebration, including new packaging, a slate of summer programs and a party at the company’s Chippewa Falls brewery.

“As we discussed how to celebrate this incredible milestone for our brewery, we wanted to ensure whatever we did was truly genuine and in the spirit of what we’ve been doing for a century and a half,” said Dick Leinenkugel, president of the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company. “Partnering with Hofbräu München was a natural fit because of the similarities between our two breweries – German brewing history, innovation and a commitment to providing fans with the best beer possible.”

The anniversary Märzen-style lager will combine American hops with German malt and will be brewed “in the spirit of the Reinheitsgebot” a German beer purity law dating back to the 1500s that limits the ingredients in beer. The brewery says drinkers will notice a subtle, toasty sweetness upfront as a result of the malt character with tropical notes from added Mosaic hops.

The beer will have 5.4 percent alcohol by volume and 25 IBUs. It will primarily be brewed in Chippewa Falls, with a limited amount of draft brewed in Germany.

Leinenkugel’s will also introduce new packaging for its entire portfolio for the first time in 10 years.

“The new look highlights Leinenkugel’s proud family name and brings the signature outdoorsy feel and an eye-catching color to the forefront,” the company said, adding it will be available on store shelves with the return of Summer Shandy this month.

Leinenkugel’s is part of Tenth and Blake Beer Co., the craft and import division of MillerCoors, which was recently fully acquired by Colorado-based Molson Coors Brewing Co.