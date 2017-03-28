Lakefront adding Mexican lager to lineup

March 28, 2017

Lakefront Brewery Inc. will add El Wisco Mexican Lager, a new summer seasonal beer, to its portfolio, the Milwaukee brewery announced.

Chris Johnson, Lakefront director of business development, said the brewery was looking to add an easy-drinking beer to its offerings for summer but felt golden or blond ales were outside its lineup.

“We do European lagers really well,” Johnson said. “Since the early Mexican lagers were based on Vienna lagers, we felt that a Mexican lager was a natural extension of Lakefront’s American take on European lagers.”

The lager is brewed with Lemondrop and Mt. Hood hops. It is bright gold, light bodied and has aromas of lemon candy, honey and a slight amount of melon.

Johnson said Lakefront chose the hops for the beer with the goal of replicating the taste of adding a lime wedge to Mexican lagers.

