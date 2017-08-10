Jolly Good expanding distribution to Woodman’s

Trig’s stores added in July

by

August 10, 2017, 10:37 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/food-beverage/jolly-good-expanding-distribution-to-woodmans/

The revival of the Jolly Good soda brand continues as Random Lake-based Krier Foods announced Wednesday the colorful cans will now be available in Woodman’s Markets throughout Wisconsin.

Krier produced Jolly Good in dozens of flavors with the ability to mix-and-match cans at retailers for years, but production stopped in the 2000s after sales declined. The company, a contract beverage manufacturer, relaunched the brand after being approached about possibly selling the trademark.

John Rassel, Krier president, told BizTimes last year it wasn’t as simple as dusting off the old recipes, but it was close.

“Everything kind of aligned,” he said.

Distribution started off slowly with a few retail outlets in the Sheboygan and Ozaukee counties, but picked up with a six-month trial at Piggly Wiggly stores around the state last year.

In December, Rassel said he was hoping to add more distribution and additional products in the future, saying he was cautiously optimistic.

Jolly Good currently has six flavors available including, grape, fruit punch, cherry, orange, cream soda and sour power.

The company announced in July that Jolly Good would be available at Trig’s stores around Wisconsin. The announcement was followed by the news Wednesday that Jolly Good would now also be available in Woodman’s stores.

In addition to the colorful packaging and multiple flavors, Rassel has also tried to keep the jokes Jolly Good was known for. Instead of being located on the bottom of the can, the jokes are now shared on social media.

The revival of the Jolly Good soda brand continues as Random Lake-based Krier Foods announced Wednesday the colorful cans will now be available in Woodman’s Markets throughout Wisconsin.

Krier produced Jolly Good in dozens of flavors with the ability to mix-and-match cans at retailers for years, but production stopped in the 2000s after sales declined. The company, a contract beverage manufacturer, relaunched the brand after being approached about possibly selling the trademark.

John Rassel, Krier president, told BizTimes last year it wasn’t as simple as dusting off the old recipes, but it was close.

“Everything kind of aligned,” he said.

Distribution started off slowly with a few retail outlets in the Sheboygan and Ozaukee counties, but picked up with a six-month trial at Piggly Wiggly stores around the state last year.

In December, Rassel said he was hoping to add more distribution and additional products in the future, saying he was cautiously optimistic.

Jolly Good currently has six flavors available including, grape, fruit punch, cherry, orange, cream soda and sour power.

The company announced in July that Jolly Good would be available at Trig’s stores around Wisconsin. The announcement was followed by the news Wednesday that Jolly Good would now also be available in Woodman’s stores.

In addition to the colorful packaging and multiple flavors, Rassel has also tried to keep the jokes Jolly Good was known for. Instead of being located on the bottom of the can, the jokes are now shared on social media.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should the Legislature approve a $3 billion incentive package for Foxconn to build a plant in Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Building for the silver tsunami

Senior living developers prepare for wave of baby boomers

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

The pride of corporate citizenship
The pride of corporate citizenship

Thanks to the companies rolling up their sleeves and helping neighbors

by Paul Nobile

Practicing innovation within your company
Practicing innovation within your company

Your employees are either innovative and creative, or they are not. Right?

by Jacob Peters

Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits
Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits

Medical and pharmacy benefits should work together like peanut butter and chocolate

by Paul Nobile

Trump and taxes
Trump and taxes

Navigating the uncertainty

by Eric Trost

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Futures Free From Violence: Trivia in the Park
Malone Park

08/17/201712:00 am

IBAW: 7 Steps to Building a High-Performance Culture
Wisconsin Club

08/18/20177:00 am-9:00 am

SVA Executive Briefing: The Power of Innovation
Embassy Suites Hotel

08/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm