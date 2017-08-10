Jolly Good expanding distribution to Woodman’s

The revival of the Jolly Good soda brand continues as Random Lake-based Krier Foods announced Wednesday the colorful cans will now be available in Woodman’s Markets throughout Wisconsin.

Krier produced Jolly Good in dozens of flavors with the ability to mix-and-match cans at retailers for years, but production stopped in the 2000s after sales declined. The company, a contract beverage manufacturer, relaunched the brand after being approached about possibly selling the trademark.

John Rassel, Krier president, told BizTimes last year it wasn’t as simple as dusting off the old recipes, but it was close.

“Everything kind of aligned,” he said.

Distribution started off slowly with a few retail outlets in the Sheboygan and Ozaukee counties, but picked up with a six-month trial at Piggly Wiggly stores around the state last year.

In December, Rassel said he was hoping to add more distribution and additional products in the future, saying he was cautiously optimistic.

Jolly Good currently has six flavors available including, grape, fruit punch, cherry, orange, cream soda and sour power.

The company announced in July that Jolly Good would be available at Trig’s stores around Wisconsin. The announcement was followed by the news Wednesday that Jolly Good would now also be available in Woodman’s stores.

In addition to the colorful packaging and multiple flavors, Rassel has also tried to keep the jokes Jolly Good was known for. Instead of being located on the bottom of the can, the jokes are now shared on social media.