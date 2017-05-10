Johnsonville Sausage to expand HQ

Will get $10 million in state income tax credits for project

May 10, 2017, 12:25 PM

Johnsonville Sausage LLC announced that it will expand its headquarters complex located at N6928 Johnsonville Way in rural Sheboygan County with a 49,000-square-foot addition set to be complete by the end of the year.

The $16 million construction project, which is already underway, will add more work stations, a member development center and a larger fitness center to the current 40,000-square-foot facility. The expansion will support increased investments in engineering, research and development, and marketing as Johnsonville predicts growth in its foodservice, domestic and international markets.

“This project will provide much-needed capacity to support the tremendous growth we’ve experienced over the last 10 years,” Ralph Stayer, owner and chairman of Johnsonville said. “Thanks to the state’s favorable business climate, we can keep growing right here in Sheboygan County.”

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. will grant Johnsonville up to $10 million in state income tax credits to support the project and help the company create 100 new jobs over the next five years. The company currently employs 1,200 people in Wisconsin and sources products from 500 Wisconsin farmers, producers and companies.

“Securing Johnsonville’s commitment to grow here is important for the region and entire state,” Mark R. Hogan, secretary and CEO of WEDC said. “In addition to its own employees, Johnsonville’s vendors throughout the state directly and indirectly support more than 1,500 jobs statewide.”

For previous headquarter expansions in 2012 and 2015, WEDC awarded tax credits that allowed Johsonville to grow employment from 700 to its current 1,200.

“As much as we are happy to welcome new businesses to Wisconsin, it’s equally important that the state provides longtime Wisconsin companies like Johnsonville with the necessary support and a pro-business climate to ensure they continue to grow and prosper here,” Gov. Scott Walker said.

