Hissho Sushi location planned at U.S. Bank Center

Charlotte, N.C.-based Lwin Family Co. plans to open a Hissho Sushi location in the U.S. Bank Center in downtown Milwaukee.

The company filed a business license application with the City of Milwaukee on Monday. The restaurant would be based inside the Bartolotta’s Downtown Kitchen on the Galleria level of the building.

The Bartolotta Restaurants opened Downtown Kitchen in 2014 and also has formed partnerships to offer food from Valentine Coffee, Outpost Natural Foods, Sprecher and Milwaukee Pretzel Co.

Founded by Philip Maung in 1998, Hissho Sushi has more than 900 operating locations. It also distributes sushi for retail sale at area grocery stores. The U.S. Bank Center location would operate as a full-service restaurant, renting kitchen space from Bartolotta.

The sushi restaurant would be open Monday through Friday, catering to the workers in the 42-story office tower.