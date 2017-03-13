Good City Brewing looks to expand, add rooftop patio

Brewery seeking $400,000 MEDC loan

March 13, 2017, 11:17 AM

Good City Brewing LLC is looking to add approximately 3,000 square feet to its East Side brewery along with a possible rooftop patio.

The brewery is seeking a $400,000 loan from the Milwaukee Economic Development Corp. to help finance the $657,000 expansion. Plans call for the renovation of the space immediately south of the brewery at 2108 N. Farwell Ave.

The additional space would be used for private events and overflow crowds on the weekends. The brewery would also like to add a rooftop patio above the space.

Good City currently has 14 full-time and 22 part-time employees. The brewery is projecting it will add another eight full-time and 15 part-time employees in the next two years.

Good City opened last year with a 17 barrel production system, public taproom and full-service kitchen. The brewery has eight year-round beers and a number of other seasonal and specialty beers.

The brewery was founded by Dan Katt, a local real estate developer, Andrew Jones, a former plant manager at Lakefront Brewing, and David Dupee, founder of equity crowdfunding platform CraftFund.

“We’ve just been overwhelmed by demand in the short nine months since we opened,” Dupee said.

He said a big focus for Good City has been on creating a production brewery with an urban taproom environment. The brewery continues to invest in production by adding more tanks. The additional space will give allow for more general seating and a private event space that can hold up to 150 people.

Dupee noted there is a certain amount of due diligence that goes into adding a rooftop patio, but said Good City is “pretty far along in that process.”

The hope is to have all the renovations completed by summer, he said.

