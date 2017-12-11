Germantown farm could become farm-to-table restaurant, brewery

Owners of Old Germantown Farmstead proposing commercial uses for 40 acres

by

December 11, 2017, 12:47 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/food-beverage/germantown-farm-could-become-farm-to-table-restaurant-brewery/

A 120-acre farm in Germantown could become the site of a restaurant, brewery and sausage production plant, under a proposal by the couple currently farming the land.

Old Germantown Farmstead. Photo: Farm’s Facebook page.

Property owners Scott and Georgene Sommer would like to turn 40 acres of their farm at W148 N12696 Pleasant View Drive into a farm-to-table restaurant and brewery at the Old Germantown Farmstead, according to plans submitted to the village.

The Sommers purchased the 159-year-old farm in 1989. The family raises chickens, geese, and hogs on the property and makes sausage.

In 2017, the Sommers purchased the European Homemade Sausage Shop in Milwaukee from long-time owner Frank Jakubcza. Jakubcza closed his business at 1985 S. Muskego Ave., in fall of 2016.

The couple is planning to construct a 6,000-square-foot building for a farm-to-table restaurant and remodel and modernize an existing 3,200-square-foot shed for cold storage and grain processing, according to plans submitted to the village.

Scott Sommer said it was too soon to further discuss the plans at this time.

The Germantown plan commission will consider a conditional use permit for the project Monday.

