Gehl Foods expansion in Germantown could add 30 jobs

Company seeking to add 10 new silos to Main Street plant

by

May 22, 2017, 12:34 PM

Gehl Foods LLC is planning an expansion at its Main Street plant in Germantown that could bring up to 30 new jobs to the facility in the next three to five years.

A photo simulation of the planned new silos at Gehl Foods’ Main Street plant in Germantown.

The Germantown-based company is seeking feedback from the plan commission on a proposal to combine two smaller lots with the larger lot occupied by the plant. The company also wants those parcels rezoned to allow for manufacturing.

Gehl Foods would like to add up to 10 new silos to its facility. The silos would be 14 feet in diameter and more than 42 feet tall. They would be made of stainless and carbon steel and painted white. Only five silos would be constructed initially.

“These silos are required to support increased production within the facility,” Stacy Cooke, Gehl Foods project engineer, wrote in a letter to the village.

The company would also construct a new driveway along Main Street, providing better access for the fire department and potentially adding up to seven parking spaces along the street.

Village staff did not raise any major concerns with the proposal, noting potential right-of-way and variance issues were already addressed.

The company did not immediately respond to an inquiry about the project.

The Germantown plan commission is scheduled to discuss the proposal Monday.

Comments

