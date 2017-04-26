Gathering Place Brewing names head brewer

Waterford-native Corey Blodgett will be the head brewer of Gathering Place Brewing Co. when it opens later this summer.

Gathering Place is an independent brewery that will operate from a warehouse at 811 E. Vienna Ave. in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood. The brewery, founded by Joe Yeado, a senior researcher at the Public Policy Forum, will focus on creating unique beers that reflect the community it is based in. Gathering Place also plans on donating 1 percent of sales to local nonprofits each quarter.

“Corey is an incredibly knowledgeable brewer with the perfect combination of experience and skill necessary to craft exceptional beers,” Yeado said. “Corey’s brewing expertise and understanding of the industry will be invaluable as we grow. We’re thrilled that he is joining the Gathering Place team.”

Blodgett joins Gathering Place from Oregon-based Widmer Brothers Brewing where he was lead innovation brewer. He has also worked as head brewer at Seattle-based Maritime Pacific Brewing. He completed training at the Siebel Institute in Chicago and is a member of the Master Brewers Association of America.

Blodgett said it is exciting to be returning to Milwaukee and the Riverwest neighborhood.

“Little did I know my foray into home brewing would bring me back 20 years later,” he said. “It will be a pleasure working with Joe, who has as much passion about beer and the city of Milwaukee as I do. Together, we will not only bring more great beer to the City of Brewers but we will also do our share to help shape its future.”