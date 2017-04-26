Gathering Place Brewing names head brewer

Brewery aims to open by mid-summer in Riverwest

by

April 26, 2017, 1:37 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/food-beverage/gathering-place-brewing-names-head-brewer/

Waterford-native Corey Blodgett will be the head brewer of Gathering Place Brewing Co. when it opens later this summer.

beer

Gathering Place is an independent brewery that will operate from a warehouse at 811 E. Vienna Ave. in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood. The brewery, founded by Joe Yeado, a senior researcher at the Public Policy Forum, will focus on creating unique beers that reflect the community it is based in. Gathering Place also plans on donating 1 percent of sales to local nonprofits each quarter.

“Corey is an incredibly knowledgeable brewer with the perfect combination of experience and skill necessary to craft exceptional beers,” Yeado said. “Corey’s brewing expertise and understanding of the industry will be invaluable as we grow. We’re thrilled that he is joining the Gathering Place team.”

Blodgett joins Gathering Place from Oregon-based Widmer Brothers Brewing where he was lead innovation brewer. He has also worked as head brewer at Seattle-based Maritime Pacific Brewing. He completed training at the Siebel Institute in Chicago and is a member of the Master Brewers Association of America.

Blodgett said it is exciting to be returning to Milwaukee and the Riverwest neighborhood.

“Little did I know my foray into home brewing would bring me back 20 years later,” he said. “It will be a pleasure working with Joe, who has as much passion about beer and the city of Milwaukee as I do. Together, we will not only bring more great beer to the City of Brewers but we will also do our share to help shape its future.”

Waterford-native Corey Blodgett will be the head brewer of Gathering Place Brewing Co. when it opens later this summer.

beer

Gathering Place is an independent brewery that will operate from a warehouse at 811 E. Vienna Ave. in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood. The brewery, founded by Joe Yeado, a senior researcher at the Public Policy Forum, will focus on creating unique beers that reflect the community it is based in. Gathering Place also plans on donating 1 percent of sales to local nonprofits each quarter.

“Corey is an incredibly knowledgeable brewer with the perfect combination of experience and skill necessary to craft exceptional beers,” Yeado said. “Corey’s brewing expertise and understanding of the industry will be invaluable as we grow. We’re thrilled that he is joining the Gathering Place team.”

Blodgett joins Gathering Place from Oregon-based Widmer Brothers Brewing where he was lead innovation brewer. He has also worked as head brewer at Seattle-based Maritime Pacific Brewing. He completed training at the Siebel Institute in Chicago and is a member of the Master Brewers Association of America.

Blodgett said it is exciting to be returning to Milwaukee and the Riverwest neighborhood.

“Little did I know my foray into home brewing would bring me back 20 years later,” he said. “It will be a pleasure working with Joe, who has as much passion about beer and the city of Milwaukee as I do. Together, we will not only bring more great beer to the City of Brewers but we will also do our share to help shape its future.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should the government ban airlines from overbooking flights?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Built to sell

Stories of successful exits

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Does your group LTD plan meet the needs of your executive team?
Does your group LTD plan meet the needs of your executive team?

A supplemental LTD plan can complement your group LTD coverage for a more attractive—and fairer—compensation package

by Chris Henderson

Wellness Summit recap: Employee engagement strategies
Wellness Summit recap: Employee engagement strategies

The happiness factor: Why employee wellbeing boosts the bottomline

by Paul Nobile

A business owner’s path to financial independence
A business owner’s path to financial independence

Where are you on the path to financial freedom?

by Joel Nettesheim

Compliance, straight up
Compliance, straight up

Supply chain compliance: What importers and exporters should know

by Robert Gardenier

When It comes to 831(b) captives, look beyond the headlines
When It comes to 831(b) captives, look beyond the headlines

Used appropriately, captive insurance can provide great benefits

by Brad Reitzner

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
MMAC World Trade Assn Wisc International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-5:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

BizBash Cocktail Reception presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20175:00 pm-7:00 pm

Third Annual Employment Law Conference
Embassy Suites Hotel

04/27/201712:00 pm-7:00 pm

Dream Big Dinner
UWM – Milwaukee Ballroom

04/27/20175:30 pm-8:30 pm

Osher Lecture Series: The Future of Milwaukee - Mike Gousha
UWM School of Continuing Education

05/03/20176:00 pm-7:15 pm

BHCG Event: How Cancer Care is Being Revolutionized
BMO Institute for Learning

05/09/20178:00 am-10:30 am

Stop Recruiting One-Hit Wonders
The Journeyman Hotel

05/09/20179:00 am-3:30 pm