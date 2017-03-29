Deschutes Brewery ‘street pub’ tour coming to Milwaukee

Event will be in Milwaukee July 22

by

March 29, 2017, 12:35 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/food-beverage/deschutes-brewery-street-pub-tour-coming-to-milwaukee/

Milwaukee will be one of five cities on Deschutes Brewery’s 2017 Street Pub tour, the Bend, Oregon brewery announced Wednesday.

Deschutes Brewery street pub tour Twin Cities

Deschutes Brewery’s 2016 Street Pub tour included a stop in the Twin Cities.

The July 22 event will feature a 400-foot-long outdoor, temporary street pub, food from local chefs, music from area bands and other activities.

“There’s going to be a big music and art component to this event,” said Joey Pleich, Deschutes field marketing manager.

He said the company is still finalizing the location and partnership details for the Milwaukee event and would likely announce more in early June. Proceeds from the Street Pub events go to area nonprofits selected by Deschutes. The brewery has raised more than $835,000 for nonprofits in the last two years.

Pleich did say the event would be centrally located and would partner with organizations that would ensure the money raised stays in the area. He noted the weekend of July 22 is likely to be a busy one in Milwaukee with the start of Northwestern Mutual’s annual meeting.

In previous years the Street Pub has stopped in Chicago, the Twin Cities and Columbus, Ohio. Milwaukee made sense as a next stop, Pleich said.

“Milwaukee has always stood out to us as a real deal beer city,” he said.

Deschutes is partnering with Hydro Flask, Humm Kombucha and Keen Footwear for the event, with each partner sponsoring different activities.

Other cities on the tour include Cincinnati; Roanoke, Virginia; Portland, Oregon; and Sacramento.

See more about about the event from a video here.

