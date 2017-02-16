Davians opens public cafe at Parkland Center office building

February 16, 2017

Menomonee Falls-based Davians catering company has opened a public café at the Parkland Center office building on the far northwest side of Milwaukee.

Tenants in the three-story, 225,000 square-foot office building at 11200 W. Parkland Ave., include Molina Healthcare and Global Industrial. Davians will serve those employees as well as the public from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday with foods made fresh, grab and go options, or catered meals.

Adjacent to the café, is a Davians micro market that will provide Parkland Center tenants a 24/7 self-serve, self-pay selection of  fresh meals, snacks and beverages.

Davians also plans to test delivery service within a five mile radius.

“Increasingly, millennial workers are defining their own office hours,” said Scott Tausk, managing director, Griffin Capital Corp., which owns Parkland Center. “Having a micro market available to tenants outside of normal business hours along with the type of high quality café and catering that Davians provides are amenities that will make this property one of the most desirable locations in suburban Milwaukee.”

Davians operates public cafes at 411 E. Wisconsin, MGIC, the Medical Center of Wisconsin, and Schlitz Park. Davians also operates the Brown Bottle Restaurant and Suite 414 event venue at Schlitz Park.

