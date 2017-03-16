Chef Jason Gorman named new culinary director of Ambassador Hotel

The Ambassador Hotel has named James Beard Foundation semi-finalist Chef Jason Gorman as its new culinary director.

Gorman was most recently executive chef of the Milwaukee Art Museum, but has served as executive chef at several well-known establishments throughout southeastern Wisconsin including The Iron Horse Hotel, Mangia Wine Bar in Kenosha and Dream Dance Restaurant at Potowatomi Hotel & Casino.

“We are ecstatic to have Chef Jason bring his award-winning talents to our hotel,” said Rick Wiegand, owner of Ambassador Hotel. “He’s at the forefront of regional cooking in Wisconsin, and we are looking forward to unveiling more exciting changes for Envoy in the weeks ahead.”

Under Gorman’s direction, Dream Dance Steak was honored with the AAA Four Diamond Award each year from 2005 to 2011.

In 2006, Gorman received Santé Magazine’s “Most Innovative Cuisine Award” for the entire region. Gorman has also been nominated by the James Beard Foundation as a semi-finalist for “Best Chef: Midwest.”

“I could not be more excited to lead the food and beverage programs at one of Milwaukee’s most iconic hotels,” Gorman said. “My passion for bold, flavorful food makes for a great partnership with this historic destination.”