Calypso drink maker names new CEO

Klavsons to lead King Juice Co.

October 02, 2017, 1:12 PM

Milwaukee-based King Juice Co. Inc. has named David Klavsons as chief executive officer following the company’s acquisition earlier this year by Mason Wells.

The Milwaukee-based private equity firm, Calypso president Jeff Outlaw and other members of the management team bought the company, which make Calypso brand drinks and other non-carbonated beverages from the Kezman and Purpero families this summer. At the time, the company said CEO Tim Kezman would stay on as a consultant for a transitional period.

Klavsons was most recently Glanbia Performance Nutrition, North America president, overseeing a portfolio of nutrition brands including Isopure, Optimum Nutrition, BSN, thinkThin. His work focused on revamped marking programs, accelerated innovation and acquisition integration. He has also held leadership positions at Hess Corp., Kraft, Nabisco and Frito Lay.

“David has a significant depth of experience in strategy, sales, and operations within the food and beverage industry combined with strong leadership qualities,” Outlaw said. “We are looking forward to working with David as we expand upon Calypso’s leading position within the flavored lemonade category through enhanced sales, marketing and innovation initiatives.”

Klavsons said he is excited about the opportunity to lead King Juice and feels the company’s brands, manufacturing capabilities and distribution network “provide a strong, differentiated platform for growth and innovation.”

