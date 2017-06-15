BrewCity MKE exhibit will celebrate Milwaukee brewing at Grand Avenue

Historical society reviving exhibit in more permanent space

by

June 15, 2017, 12:41 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/food-beverage/brewcity-mke-exhibit-will-celebrate-milwaukee-brewing-at-grand-avenue/

The Milwaukee County Historical Society will look to build on the Brew City MKE exhibit it ran last year by establishing a cultural heritage destination in The Shops of Grand Avenue.

The Shops of Grand Avenue.

The exhibit explored Milwaukee’s history of brewing beer and Mame McCully, Milwaukee County Historical Society executive director, said there were many people who were disappointed when it was taken down.

“It was really well attended and really well loved,” she said.

The Grand Avenue location will seek to replicate that success in a more permanent way. McCully said the experience will be a one-year pilot initially. It will have touch and feel portions, artifacts like the actual Pabst blue ribbons and a bar area for attendees to enjoy Milwaukee beers.

“It’s a little bit more laid back and fun,” McCully said, noting the space wouldn’t be a formal museum.

She said even though there will be a bar that can be incorporated into the programming with tap takeovers or other events, the point of the space will remain as a place to experience Milwaukee’s cultural heritage and history around beer.

The beer-themed cultural exhibit will likely benefit from its proximity to the Wisconsin Center and McCully said the historical society is also enthusiastic about efforts to redevelop Grand Avenue and the  revitalization of Wisconsin Avenue.

“We’re really happy to be a part of it,” she said.

Much of the initial exhibit was funded by the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, MillerCoors and Pabst and while that helps lesson the initial costs, McCully said the historical society is still looking for in-kind and cash sponsorships for the space.

The plan is to have the exhibit open by early fall of this year, she said.

The Milwaukee County Historical Society will look to build on the Brew City MKE exhibit it ran last year by establishing a cultural heritage destination in The Shops of Grand Avenue.

The Shops of Grand Avenue.

The exhibit explored Milwaukee’s history of brewing beer and Mame McCully, Milwaukee County Historical Society executive director, said there were many people who were disappointed when it was taken down.

“It was really well attended and really well loved,” she said.

The Grand Avenue location will seek to replicate that success in a more permanent way. McCully said the experience will be a one-year pilot initially. It will have touch and feel portions, artifacts like the actual Pabst blue ribbons and a bar area for attendees to enjoy Milwaukee beers.

“It’s a little bit more laid back and fun,” McCully said, noting the space wouldn’t be a formal museum.

She said even though there will be a bar that can be incorporated into the programming with tap takeovers or other events, the point of the space will remain as a place to experience Milwaukee’s cultural heritage and history around beer.

The beer-themed cultural exhibit will likely benefit from its proximity to the Wisconsin Center and McCully said the historical society is also enthusiastic about efforts to redevelop Grand Avenue and the  revitalization of Wisconsin Avenue.

“We’re really happy to be a part of it,” she said.

Much of the initial exhibit was funded by the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, MillerCoors and Pabst and while that helps lesson the initial costs, McCully said the historical society is still looking for in-kind and cash sponsorships for the space.

The plan is to have the exhibit open by early fall of this year, she said.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should Wisconsin add tolls to some highways to raise funds for transportation?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

How they got there

Big wigs’ climb to the top

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow
Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow

Explore the importance of succession planning for small businesses

by George Vranes

Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too
Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too

If you collect it, you have to protect it

by Tom Kaczmarek

What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?
What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?

Clarifying the President’s idea of assessing a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico

by Robert Gardenier

Can small employers afford on-site healthcare services?
Can small employers afford on-site healthcare services?

You bet your Betamax

by Paul Nobile

Employee benefits for small businesses
Employee benefits for small businesses

These basic reminders can prevent costly mistakes

by Starie Thompson

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

IBAW presents The Construction BOOM!
Wisconsin Club

06/16/20177:00 am-9:00 am

Paranet Roundtable Discussion: Mentoring Programs
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/29/20178:00 am-11:00 am

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm