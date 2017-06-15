BrewCity MKE exhibit will celebrate Milwaukee brewing at Grand Avenue

The Milwaukee County Historical Society will look to build on the Brew City MKE exhibit it ran last year by establishing a cultural heritage destination in The Shops of Grand Avenue.

The exhibit explored Milwaukee’s history of brewing beer and Mame McCully, Milwaukee County Historical Society executive director, said there were many people who were disappointed when it was taken down.

“It was really well attended and really well loved,” she said.

The Grand Avenue location will seek to replicate that success in a more permanent way. McCully said the experience will be a one-year pilot initially. It will have touch and feel portions, artifacts like the actual Pabst blue ribbons and a bar area for attendees to enjoy Milwaukee beers.

“It’s a little bit more laid back and fun,” McCully said, noting the space wouldn’t be a formal museum.

She said even though there will be a bar that can be incorporated into the programming with tap takeovers or other events, the point of the space will remain as a place to experience Milwaukee’s cultural heritage and history around beer.

The beer-themed cultural exhibit will likely benefit from its proximity to the Wisconsin Center and McCully said the historical society is also enthusiastic about efforts to redevelop Grand Avenue and the revitalization of Wisconsin Avenue.

“We’re really happy to be a part of it,” she said.

Much of the initial exhibit was funded by the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, MillerCoors and Pabst and while that helps lesson the initial costs, McCully said the historical society is still looking for in-kind and cash sponsorships for the space.

The plan is to have the exhibit open by early fall of this year, she said.