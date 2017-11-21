Brenner Brewing to close this weekend

Brenner Brewing Co. plans to close its Walker’s Point brewery this weekend, although the company’s beer will still be made and available around the state.

A post on the brewery’s Facebook page says owner Mike Brenner is “being forced to close the physical brewery and tasting room after this weekend.” The brewery is located at 706 S. 5th St.

“Come down and celebrate me not ever having to scrub puke out of subway tile again (professionally at least),” the post says, adding the brewery will be open Wednesday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until after the last Packer potluck.

Brenner plans to continue brewing the beer “as a gypsy brewer at other people’s breweries” and selling it around the state.

The brewery was founded in 2014 and topped out in 2015 with nearly 622 barrels of production, according to state Department of Revenue records. Through September, production in 2017 was down almost 43 percent from the pace set over the last two years.

Brenner was among the first to open in what has become a wave of new breweries and brewpubs in Milwaukee.

Brenner also opened The Pitch Project, an arts incubator and contemporary gallery, in a 25,000-square-foot space adjacent to the brewery. An August post on the gallery’s Facebook page announced its closing and thanked visitors for their “support in our grand experiment.”

Brenner did not immediately respond to requests for additional comment.