Beer from Pabst’s new Milwaukee brewery to be served at White Sox games

Beer from the new Pabst Milwaukee brewery will be available at Guaranteed Rate Field for the remainder of the 2017 Chicago White Sox season.

The beer is being sold from a kiosk on the ballpark’s 100 level and two beers – Nor’ Eastie Boys IPA and Sticky Fingers Honey Wheat – are being featured initially. Pabst plans to add other beers as the season goes on.

All of the beer is being produced at the recently opened Pabst microbrewery in downtown Milwaukee. The brewery has capacity for 4,000 barrels per year and is focused on experimental, craft and historic beers.

Other Pabst Brewing Co. beers, including Pabst Blue Ribbon and Old Style, will also be feature at the kiosk along with branding throughout the ballpark.

“Baseball is part of the fabric of America, as is Pabst, so this is a natural pairing,” said John Kimes, Pabst Milwaukee Brewery head brewer. “We are thrilled to expand our Chicago footprint with the White Sox, both in terms of craft and legacy brands and classics like Pabst Blue Ribbon and Old Style.”

A “Meet the Brewer” event with Kimes is being held at the ballpark today. Brooks Boyer, White Sox senior vice president of sales and marketing, said the team is always looking to enhance the fan experience.

“We are proud to team up with one of the nation’s most iconic breweries to offer unique brews to our fans and welcome Pabst to our family of corporate partners,” he said.