Bartolottas, Carlisle, Hauck and Bell get James Beard nods

Milwaukee chefs and restauranteurs are semifinalists in top restaurant rankings

by

February 15, 2017, 11:02 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/food-beverage/bartolottas-carlisle-hauck-and-bell-get-james-beard-nods/

Paul and Joe Bartolotta of Milwaukee-based The Bartolotta Restaurants have been named semifinalists in the James Beard Foundation’s Outstanding Restaurateur category of the 2017 Restaurant and Chef Awards.

Bavette La Boucherie in Milwaukee's Third Ward.

Bavette La Boucherie in Milwaukee's Third Ward.

The Bartolottas have established revered upscale Milwaukee restaurants Harbor House and Lake Park Bistro, as well as Wauwatosa’s Ristorante Bartolotta, among several others in the area. There are just 20 Outstanding Restaurateur finalists in the U.S.

Karen Bell of Bavette La Boucherie in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward, Justin Carlisle of Ardent on Milwaukee’s East Side and Thomas Hauck of c.1880 in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood each got nods in the Best Chef: Midwest category.

Wisconsin was well represented in the Best Chef: Midwest semifinalist list this year, with three other state chefs included: Jonny Hunter of Forequarter in Madison, Dan Fox of Heritage Tavern in Madison, Luke Zahm of Driftless Café in Viroqua and Lisa Carlson of Chef Shack in Bay City were named.

L’Etoile in Madison was ranked among just 20 eateries in the country in the Outstanding Restaurant category.

The winners will be announced at the 2017 James Beard Awards Gala at the Lyric Opera of Chicago on May 1.

