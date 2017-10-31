Bartolotta unveils renovated Italian Community Center

Restaurant group began exclusive catering agreement with ICC late last year [PHOTO GALLERY]

by

October 31, 2017, 12:46 PM

One year after taking over the catering and restaurant operations at the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward neighborhood, Bartolotta Restaurant Group unveiled the changes.

Bartolotta fully renovated the interior of the ICC, repainting the walls in various shades of grey, replacing the carpeting and lighting and updating the bathrooms.

“There was no interior surface we did not touch,” Julie Raye, Bartolotta’s chief marketing officer said of the 39-year-old, 60,000-squre-foot building.

The Milwaukee-based company, which owns 11 restaurants in southeastern Wisconsin, hosted a grand opening event Monday to showcase the newly-renovated space and give guests samples of the food that will be served at the facility.

On Nov. 1 2016, Bartolotta began a long-term exclusive catering agreement with the ICC, 631 E. Chicago St.

Bartolotta also handles catering at The Grain Exchange in the Mackie Building, 225 E. Michigan St., and is the caterer for Discovery World, which includes the Pilot House ballroom and Lakeview Tent.

