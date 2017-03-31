Bartolotta partners with The Women’s Center

The Bartolotta Restaurant Group’s Care-a-lotta charitable arm has selected The Women’s Center as its nonprofit partner for its October 2018 gala.

Bartolotta will raise funds and awareness for The Women’s Center as the organizations co-host the fourth annual Gal-a-lotta event at the Italian Community Center next year. The gala is already fully funded, and all proceeds will go to The Women’s Center.

The Women’s Center, which is in Waukesha, provides a safe haven for those who have endured domestic violence, sexual assault or abuse.

Bartolotta received more than 60 applications for its 2018 nonprofit partner designation, and chose The Women’s Center for its important mission to provide services to women and their families in times of need.

“We are thrilled to be selected as the Gal-A-Lotta recipient for 2018,” said Angela Mancuso, executive director of The Women’s Center. “One of our priorities is to increase our engagement with young professionals in the region, and this partnership with Bartolotta presents the perfect opportunity to share our mission during an evening of good music and great food in a reimagined space. We are honored to have been selected and thank The Bartolotta Restaurants for recognizing the importance of our mission and becoming involved. “

“We have chosen The Women’s Center (as the) 2018 Gal-a-lotta recipient because together, we recognize the importance of empowering women and their families,” said Zoe Lord, Care-a-lotta board member and assistant general manager at Lake Park Bistro. “We hope our partnership will build awareness and further the mission for this crucially important resource in our community.”