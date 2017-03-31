Bartolotta partners with The Women’s Center

Care-a-lotta to raise funds for nonprofit at gala

by

March 31, 2017, 11:56 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/food-beverage/bartolotta-partners-with-the-womens-center/

The Bartolotta Restaurant Group’s Care-a-lotta charitable arm has selected The Women’s Center as its nonprofit partner for its October 2018 gala.

Joe Bartolotta at his newest restaurant, ABV Social, which opened June 1 at the Mayfair Collection.

Joe Bartolotta at one of his restaurants, ABV Social at The Mayfair Collection.

Bartolotta will raise funds and awareness for The Women’s Center as the organizations co-host the fourth annual Gal-a-lotta event at the Italian Community Center next year. The gala is already fully funded, and all proceeds will go to The Women’s Center.

The Women’s Center, which is in Waukesha, provides a safe haven for those who have endured domestic violence, sexual assault or abuse.

Bartolotta received more than 60 applications for its 2018 nonprofit partner designation, and chose The Women’s Center for its important mission to provide services to women and their families in times of need.

“We are thrilled to be selected as the Gal-A-Lotta recipient for 2018,” said Angela Mancuso, executive director of The Women’s Center. “One of our priorities is to increase our engagement with young professionals in the region, and this partnership with Bartolotta presents the perfect opportunity to share our mission during an evening of good music and great food in a reimagined space. We are honored to have been selected and thank The Bartolotta Restaurants for recognizing the importance of our mission and becoming involved. “

“We have chosen The Women’s Center (as the) 2018 Gal-a-lotta recipient because together, we recognize the importance of empowering women and their families,” said Zoe Lord, Care-a-lotta board member and assistant general manager at Lake Park Bistro. “We hope our partnership will build awareness and further the mission for this crucially important resource in our community.”

The Bartolotta Restaurant Group’s Care-a-lotta charitable arm has selected The Women’s Center as its nonprofit partner for its October 2018 gala.

Joe Bartolotta at his newest restaurant, ABV Social, which opened June 1 at the Mayfair Collection.

Joe Bartolotta at one of his restaurants, ABV Social at The Mayfair Collection.

Bartolotta will raise funds and awareness for The Women’s Center as the organizations co-host the fourth annual Gal-a-lotta event at the Italian Community Center next year. The gala is already fully funded, and all proceeds will go to The Women’s Center.

The Women’s Center, which is in Waukesha, provides a safe haven for those who have endured domestic violence, sexual assault or abuse.

Bartolotta received more than 60 applications for its 2018 nonprofit partner designation, and chose The Women’s Center for its important mission to provide services to women and their families in times of need.

“We are thrilled to be selected as the Gal-A-Lotta recipient for 2018,” said Angela Mancuso, executive director of The Women’s Center. “One of our priorities is to increase our engagement with young professionals in the region, and this partnership with Bartolotta presents the perfect opportunity to share our mission during an evening of good music and great food in a reimagined space. We are honored to have been selected and thank The Bartolotta Restaurants for recognizing the importance of our mission and becoming involved. “

“We have chosen The Women’s Center (as the) 2018 Gal-a-lotta recipient because together, we recognize the importance of empowering women and their families,” said Zoe Lord, Care-a-lotta board member and assistant general manager at Lake Park Bistro. “We hope our partnership will build awareness and further the mission for this crucially important resource in our community.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Will Republicans in Congress reach agreement to pass a significant tax reform bill?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Heroin at work

Opioid epidemic can spread into the office

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Commercial loans vs. lines of credit
Commercial loans vs. lines of credit

Which is right for my business?

by Jim Bodendorfer

Five tips for managing your company’s cash flow
Five tips for managing your company’s cash flow

Look beyond your checkbook to understand the big picture

by John Schmitz

Expanding? Tap into local resources
Expanding? Tap into local resources

Connections, coaching and incentives available to Wisconsin businesses

by Jerry Schlitz

Do your foreign offices have the right insurance coverages?
Do your foreign offices have the right insurance coverages?

What you don’t know can hurt you

by Jim Yeager

Facts on fluoride: Q&A with Dr. George Koumaras
Facts on fluoride: Q&A with Dr. George Koumaras

Health rumors and theories can be scary, but let's look at the data

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

Complimentary HR Law Seminar: Going Back to the Basics!
Country Springs Hotel

04/05/20178:00 am-10:30 am

Diversity & Inclusion Leadership
Harley-Davidson Museum

04/06/20177:30 am-12:00 pm

WBON/WWE Spring Luncheon: Pushing for Publicity
Italian Community Center

04/06/201711:00 am-1:00 pm

Osher Speaker Series: Advancing Education in Milwaukee
UWM School Of Continuing Education

04/12/20176:00 pm-7:15 pm

CCB Technology's fourth annual TechShowcase
Miller Park

04/13/20179:00 am-3:00 pm