$30 million greenhouse project planned in Pleasant Prairie

Would be first Dutch-style hydroponic greenhouse in Wisconsin

by

November 27, 2017, 1:14 PM

A $30 million greenhouse that could employ up to 40 people is planned on a vacant site in Pleasant Prairie.

The 35-acre Prairie Produce Farm will be the first Dutch-style hydroponic greenhouse in Wisconsin, according to plans submitted by Jim Hershenbach to the village.

The greenhouse will be affiliated with sister companies Del Fresco Produce and Sunrite Greenhouses in Kingsville and Leamington, Ontario, Canada.

Hershenbach is planning to purchase about 54.5 acres of a 65-acre site located west of 112nd Street and east of 88th Avenue for the development.

The first phase of the development includes a 15.3-acre greenhouse and a 30,000-square-foot support building that will house equipment, two loading docks, lab offices and a caretaker’s apartment.

The produce grown at the farm will be sold to local grocers, their distribution centers and institutional suppliers, according to documents submitted to the village. There will be no retail sales.

The greenhouse will employ 30 to 40 full time workers who will earn $12 to $48 per hour, depending on their responsibilities.

Construction is expected to begin in early 2018, pending village board approval.

The plan commission will review the proposal Monday.

Phase two includes an additional greenhouse on 18.5 acres that will be constructed “as soon as market conditions allow,” which is estimated to be in 2020.

