New oil and gas orders could boost Twin Disc

First uptick in orders in two years

by

March 09, 2017, 11:10 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/energy-environment/new-oil-and-gas-orders-could-boost-twin-disc/

Racine-based Twin Disc Inc. went more than two years without an order for a new oil and gas transmission, so it was a big deal when the company said one had come in on its last earnings call.

Twin Disc transmissions. Source: Company SEC filings

Twin Disc transmissions. Source: Company SEC filings

But it is an even bigger deal that the company announced it had received multiple orders for its 8500 series transmission systems during the current quarter, including a 100-unit order described as “one of the largest single transmission systems orders the company has received.”

Twin Disc has been one of the companies hit hardest by the oil and gas downturn among southeastern Wisconsin’s publicly traded companies. In fiscal 2012, when the company’s pressure pumping business achieved record unit sales, Twin Disc’s land-based transmission segment had sales of $146.7 million. That number dropped to just $29 million in fiscal 2016.

The 100-unit order is for Texas-based ProFrac Services, a manufacturer and distributor of fracturing equipment formed last year.

“These orders demonstrate Twin Disc’s leadership position in providing high horsepower, high quality transmission systems to the pressure pumping industry, and we are proud to be a part of ProFrac’s initial build,” said John Batten, Twin Disc president and chief executive officer.

The company also said its other orders came from already existing customers looking to add new pressure pumping capacity. The orders began shipping during the quarter and Twin Disc also said it has seen increased demand for oil and gas aftermarket components.

“The difficult oil and gas cycle over the past 18 months has caused a significant under-investment in fracturing equipment. Increasing new product and aftermarket demand trends are encouraging and we are cautiously optimistic we are in the early stages of an improving oil and gas equipment cycle,” Batten said.

Racine-based Twin Disc Inc. went more than two years without an order for a new oil and gas transmission, so it was a big deal when the company said one had come in on its last earnings call.

Twin Disc transmissions. Source: Company SEC filings

Twin Disc transmissions. Source: Company SEC filings

But it is an even bigger deal that the company announced it had received multiple orders for its 8500 series transmission systems during the current quarter, including a 100-unit order described as “one of the largest single transmission systems orders the company has received.”

Twin Disc has been one of the companies hit hardest by the oil and gas downturn among southeastern Wisconsin’s publicly traded companies. In fiscal 2012, when the company’s pressure pumping business achieved record unit sales, Twin Disc’s land-based transmission segment had sales of $146.7 million. That number dropped to just $29 million in fiscal 2016.

The 100-unit order is for Texas-based ProFrac Services, a manufacturer and distributor of fracturing equipment formed last year.

“These orders demonstrate Twin Disc’s leadership position in providing high horsepower, high quality transmission systems to the pressure pumping industry, and we are proud to be a part of ProFrac’s initial build,” said John Batten, Twin Disc president and chief executive officer.

The company also said its other orders came from already existing customers looking to add new pressure pumping capacity. The orders began shipping during the quarter and Twin Disc also said it has seen increased demand for oil and gas aftermarket components.

“The difficult oil and gas cycle over the past 18 months has caused a significant under-investment in fracturing equipment. Increasing new product and aftermarket demand trends are encouraging and we are cautiously optimistic we are in the early stages of an improving oil and gas equipment cycle,” Batten said.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Pleasant Prairie plans to buy 458 acres along I-94 from Abbott Labs for $37.5 million to create a business park. Is this a good idea?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Make way for Marquette

Lovell leads transformation of campus

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

The winds of economic and political change are blowing
The winds of economic and political change are blowing

What it means for Wisconsin companies

by David Werner

Want lower health insurance rates?
Want lower health insurance rates?

Fatigue the bidding process at your own peril

by John Preuss

Why we climb
Why we climb

Improving lung health, one step at a time

by Paul Nobile

Content marketing: Where should you start?
Content marketing: Where should you start?

Hint: the customer journey doesn’t end with the sale

by Robert Wendt

Working with experts integral for Glenn Rieder’s new site
Working with experts integral for Glenn Rieder’s new site

Part four in our series on managing business growth

by Jerry Schlitz

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-10:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

"Align" Sales Workshop
C2

03/09/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

WBON/WWE March Breakfast
Radisson Hotel Milwaukee West

03/10/20177:00 am-9:00 am

Agile Executive Roundtable
Hilton Garden Inn Milwaukee Park Place

03/15/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

03/15/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

03/16/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm