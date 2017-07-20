M-WERC to increase expenses 77% for 2018

Organization adds sponsored research programs

by

July 20, 2017, 2:03 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/energy-environment/mwerc-to-increase-expenses-77-for-2018/

The Mid-West Energy Research Consortium plans to add almost $1 million to its budget and increase spending 77 percent in 2018, the nonprofit announced at its annual meeting this morning.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Revenue was $1.4 million in its 2017 fiscal year, and expenses were $1.3 million. For 2018, the organization plans to bring in $2.3 million in revenue and incur the same in expenses.

The additional funds will mainly be allocated toward sponsored research programs, which will get $471,000, roadmaps and working groups, which will receive $237,000 and the organization’s WERCBench Labs accelerator, which will receive $127,000. Some funds will also be used for operating capital, said Alan Perlstein, executive director of M-WERC.

In 2017, M-WERC did not spend any funds on sponsored research, Perlstein said. He is currently fundraising and plans to have the research funding in place for the projects by November. M-WERC plans to kick off the lead project in January 2018.

“Our members wanted to have sponsored research,” he said.

M-WERC has so far brought in another $250,000 in foundation support for 2018, and is expecting to receive an undisclosed grant from the Wisconsin Manufacturing Extension Partnership.

“We’re really pushing to have a more diverse base of support so it’s sustainable support,” Perlstein said.

The foundation support will go to research activities, working group support and the new advanced prototyping center M-WERC recently completed in its Energy Innovation Center. M-WERC invested about $150,000 and the owner of the EIC building invested about $150,000 in the prototyping lab. Once Milwaukee Area Technical College finalizes the safety and protocol system for the space, M-WERC plans to bring in users.

“We wanted to have an advanced prototyping space that was an important toolset to continue to seed the entrepreneur space in Wisconsin,” Perlstein said.

M-WERC’s members are from both industry and academia. The nonprofit focuses on the growth and economic competitiveness of the region’s energy, power and controls sectors. Corporate members include A.O. Smith Corp., Briggs & Stratton Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc. and Johnson Controls International plc.

The Mid-West Energy Research Consortium plans to add almost $1 million to its budget and increase spending 77 percent in 2018, the nonprofit announced at its annual meeting this morning.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Revenue was $1.4 million in its 2017 fiscal year, and expenses were $1.3 million. For 2018, the organization plans to bring in $2.3 million in revenue and incur the same in expenses.

The additional funds will mainly be allocated toward sponsored research programs, which will get $471,000, roadmaps and working groups, which will receive $237,000 and the organization’s WERCBench Labs accelerator, which will receive $127,000. Some funds will also be used for operating capital, said Alan Perlstein, executive director of M-WERC.

In 2017, M-WERC did not spend any funds on sponsored research, Perlstein said. He is currently fundraising and plans to have the research funding in place for the projects by November. M-WERC plans to kick off the lead project in January 2018.

“Our members wanted to have sponsored research,” he said.

M-WERC has so far brought in another $250,000 in foundation support for 2018, and is expecting to receive an undisclosed grant from the Wisconsin Manufacturing Extension Partnership.

“We’re really pushing to have a more diverse base of support so it’s sustainable support,” Perlstein said.

The foundation support will go to research activities, working group support and the new advanced prototyping center M-WERC recently completed in its Energy Innovation Center. M-WERC invested about $150,000 and the owner of the EIC building invested about $150,000 in the prototyping lab. Once Milwaukee Area Technical College finalizes the safety and protocol system for the space, M-WERC plans to bring in users.

“We wanted to have an advanced prototyping space that was an important toolset to continue to seed the entrepreneur space in Wisconsin,” Perlstein said.

M-WERC’s members are from both industry and academia. The nonprofit focuses on the growth and economic competitiveness of the region’s energy, power and controls sectors. Corporate members include A.O. Smith Corp., Briggs & Stratton Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc. and Johnson Controls International plc.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

With Wisconsin's unemployment rate at 3.1% is your company having trouble filling job openings?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Iconic Carmex brand reaches new heights

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits
Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits

Medical and pharmacy benefits should work together like peanut butter and chocolate

by Paul Nobile

Trump and taxes
Trump and taxes

Navigating the uncertainty

by Eric Trost

Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis
Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis

Health plans can and must play a big role in curbing this horrific trend

by Paul Nobile

Six manufacturing trends to watch
Six manufacturing trends to watch

These trends will continue to evolve and shape the way manufacturers do business

by Norm Roller

HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees
HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees

Why it’s worth considering integrating HSAs into the benefits mix

by Erin Murdock

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

WBDC Future Forum Series: Milwaukee
Embassy Suites Hotel

07/20/20173:00 pm-7:30 pm

Biz Networking Event: Turn Conversations into Clients
Regus Offices

07/20/20176:00 pm-8:00 pm

IBAW presents High-Powered B2B Digital Marketing
Wisconsin Club

07/21/20177:00 am-9:00 am

Charity Happy Hour: BluTender for GPS Education Partners
BluBar The Pfister Hotel

07/25/20175:30 pm-7:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm