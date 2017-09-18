Milwaukee’s biggest golden parachutes

The Public Record

by

September 18, 2017, 1:01 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/energy-environment/milwaukees-biggest-golden-parachutes/

When Alex Molinaroli left Johnson Controls International plc 18 months ahead of schedule, he became eligible for cash severance and bonus payments of more than three times what he would have gotten had he stuck around.

The terms of the merger between Johnson Controls Inc. and Tyco International plc called for Molinaroli to stay on as chairman and chief executive officer for 18 months after the merger. He would then be executive chairman for 12 months before retiring.

That timeline would have made him eligible for an estimated “golden parachute” of almost $39 million, but he agreed to receive $20 million as part of an amended employment agreement.

The JCI board, however, opted in August to accelerate the timeline, moving president and chief operating officer George Oliver into the chairman and CEO roles. Molinaroli left the company and was no longer eligible for the $20 million package. Instead, he’ll receive roughly $63 million in payments.

It’s common for companies to have change of control agreements in place with their top executives. Courtney Yu, associate director of research at California-based Equilar Inc., which tracks executive compensation, said the packages offer a safety net for executives to pursue transactions in the best interest of shareholders.

“Without one, executives might not be motivated to go through with a merger because of what it might mean for their own jobs,” Yu said.

Molinaroli’s package included three times the sum of his base salary and average performance bonus, which Yu said is on the higher end as companies have shifted toward a two-times multiplier. Other elements of his package are quite common, she said.

In the Milwaukee area, Molinaroli’s severance package is well ahead of the field. The average is roughly $12.8 million, while the median is around $8.8 million. It is worth noting companies use a variety of different structures for change of control agreements that alter when they are triggered. Some don’t include severance payments and some don’t have them in place at all.

Here are the top 10 payments that could be triggered locally, based on a BizTimes review of securities filings as of Sept. 7:

  • Jeffery Yabuki, Fiserv Inc., $41.5 million
  • Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup Inc., $36.2 million
  • Paul Manning, Sensient Technologies Corp., $29.1 million
  • Nicholas Pinchuk, Snap-on Inc., $28.3 million
  • Allen Leverett, WEC Energy Group Inc., $26.8 million
  • Ajita Rajendra, A.O. Smith Corp., $26.3 million
  • Joel Quadracci, Quad/Graphics Inc., $25.5 million
  • Matt Levatich, Harley-Davidson Inc., $19.9 million
  • Todd Teske, Briggs & Stratton Corp., $19.8 million
  • Philip Flynn, Associated Banc-Corp, $16.9 million

When Alex Molinaroli left Johnson Controls International plc 18 months ahead of schedule, he became eligible for cash severance and bonus payments of more than three times what he would have gotten had he stuck around.

The terms of the merger between Johnson Controls Inc. and Tyco International plc called for Molinaroli to stay on as chairman and chief executive officer for 18 months after the merger. He would then be executive chairman for 12 months before retiring.

That timeline would have made him eligible for an estimated “golden parachute” of almost $39 million, but he agreed to receive $20 million as part of an amended employment agreement.

The JCI board, however, opted in August to accelerate the timeline, moving president and chief operating officer George Oliver into the chairman and CEO roles. Molinaroli left the company and was no longer eligible for the $20 million package. Instead, he’ll receive roughly $63 million in payments.

It’s common for companies to have change of control agreements in place with their top executives. Courtney Yu, associate director of research at California-based Equilar Inc., which tracks executive compensation, said the packages offer a safety net for executives to pursue transactions in the best interest of shareholders.

“Without one, executives might not be motivated to go through with a merger because of what it might mean for their own jobs,” Yu said.

Molinaroli’s package included three times the sum of his base salary and average performance bonus, which Yu said is on the higher end as companies have shifted toward a two-times multiplier. Other elements of his package are quite common, she said.

In the Milwaukee area, Molinaroli’s severance package is well ahead of the field. The average is roughly $12.8 million, while the median is around $8.8 million. It is worth noting companies use a variety of different structures for change of control agreements that alter when they are triggered. Some don’t include severance payments and some don’t have them in place at all.

Here are the top 10 payments that could be triggered locally, based on a BizTimes review of securities filings as of Sept. 7:

  • Jeffery Yabuki, Fiserv Inc., $41.5 million
  • Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup Inc., $36.2 million
  • Paul Manning, Sensient Technologies Corp., $29.1 million
  • Nicholas Pinchuk, Snap-on Inc., $28.3 million
  • Allen Leverett, WEC Energy Group Inc., $26.8 million
  • Ajita Rajendra, A.O. Smith Corp., $26.3 million
  • Joel Quadracci, Quad/Graphics Inc., $25.5 million
  • Matt Levatich, Harley-Davidson Inc., $19.9 million
  • Todd Teske, Briggs & Stratton Corp., $19.8 million
  • Philip Flynn, Associated Banc-Corp, $16.9 million

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the federal government end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Region’s new college presidents chart their own course

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Know the facts on prostate cancer
Know the facts on prostate cancer

When it’s caught early, prostate cancer can be cured1

by Paul Nobile

Take a stand against childhood obesity
Take a stand against childhood obesity

September is Childhood Obesity Awareness Month – Give kids a head start on good health

by Paul Nobile

Creating shareholder value
Creating shareholder value

Disciplined and thorough valuation analysis key to avoiding failed M&A deals

by Bryan Browning

Clarifying the definition of a business
Clarifying the definition of a business

New accounting guidance is likely to have a significant impact on real estate acquisitions

by Bryan Browning

Back to school = A perfect health check reminder
Back to school = A perfect health check reminder

Beyond the return to normalcy, back-to-school time offers an easy way to stay on top of critical annual health checks

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

Craft Brewery M&A Trends
Good City Brewing Company

09/19/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

10th Annual Multi-Chamber Networking Event in Waukesha Cty
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

09/21/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm