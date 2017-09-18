Long-time Milwaukee businessman Bronson Haase dies

President CEO of Ameritech, Wisconsin Gas and served on numerous boards

by

September 18, 2017, 1:06 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/energy-environment/long-time-milwaukee-businessman-bronson-haase-dies/

Bronson Haase, a long-time Milwaukee area businessman described as a “consummate professional,” died Sept. 12.

He was 73.

Family photo from Becker Ritter Funeral Home

Haase worked at Ameritech Wisconsin (Wisconsin Bell) for 31 years, serving as president and CEO for the last five. After leaving Ameritech, Haase went onto become president and CEO of Wisconsin Gas and vice president of WICOR.

Following those high-profile positions, Haase became president of Pabst Farms Equity Ventures in Oconomowoc.

William Niemann, executive vice president of Pabst Farms, said during Haase’s three years at Pabst Farms, he built relationships between the end users of the property and the financial partners.

“Bronson was a consummate professional and a wonderful human being who was a compassionate and intelligent person,” Niemann said. “He was a valuable member of the business community and he will be sorely missed.”

Haase served on the boards of The Marcus Corporation, C.G. Schmidt, Inc., Roundy’s and numerous civic and charitable boards over the years including, Greater Milwaukee United Way, United Performing Arts Fund, Milwaukee Boys and Girls Club, Marquette University Business College and The Village of Chenequa.

Steve Marcus, chairman of The Marcus Corporation, said Haase’s guidance was an asset to the company for the nearly 20 years he served on the board.

Haase was Marcus’s lead director and chair of the corporate governance committee.

“Bronson’s leadership experience with our company, in real estate and with major large organizations, as well as his ability to ask thoughtful questions and provide sound guidance, have been an asset to our board and management team over many years,” Marcus said. “On top of that, he was just a great guy. It was a pleasure to work with him both in business and in the community. We extend our condolences to his wife Jackie and the entire Haase family.”

In 1997, Haase was named Marquette University Business School Alumnus of the Year.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jackie, and three children.

Visitation will be held at St. Teresa of Calcutta, W314 N7462 Highway 83, Hartland from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23. A Christian burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Haase to the UW Carbone Cancer Center’s Prostate Cancer Research Fund.

Bronson Haase, a long-time Milwaukee area businessman described as a “consummate professional,” died Sept. 12.

He was 73.

Family photo from Becker Ritter Funeral Home

Haase worked at Ameritech Wisconsin (Wisconsin Bell) for 31 years, serving as president and CEO for the last five. After leaving Ameritech, Haase went onto become president and CEO of Wisconsin Gas and vice president of WICOR.

Following those high-profile positions, Haase became president of Pabst Farms Equity Ventures in Oconomowoc.

William Niemann, executive vice president of Pabst Farms, said during Haase’s three years at Pabst Farms, he built relationships between the end users of the property and the financial partners.

“Bronson was a consummate professional and a wonderful human being who was a compassionate and intelligent person,” Niemann said. “He was a valuable member of the business community and he will be sorely missed.”

Haase served on the boards of The Marcus Corporation, C.G. Schmidt, Inc., Roundy’s and numerous civic and charitable boards over the years including, Greater Milwaukee United Way, United Performing Arts Fund, Milwaukee Boys and Girls Club, Marquette University Business College and The Village of Chenequa.

Steve Marcus, chairman of The Marcus Corporation, said Haase’s guidance was an asset to the company for the nearly 20 years he served on the board.

Haase was Marcus’s lead director and chair of the corporate governance committee.

“Bronson’s leadership experience with our company, in real estate and with major large organizations, as well as his ability to ask thoughtful questions and provide sound guidance, have been an asset to our board and management team over many years,” Marcus said. “On top of that, he was just a great guy. It was a pleasure to work with him both in business and in the community. We extend our condolences to his wife Jackie and the entire Haase family.”

In 1997, Haase was named Marquette University Business School Alumnus of the Year.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jackie, and three children.

Visitation will be held at St. Teresa of Calcutta, W314 N7462 Highway 83, Hartland from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23. A Christian burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Haase to the UW Carbone Cancer Center’s Prostate Cancer Research Fund.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the federal government end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Region’s new college presidents chart their own course

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Know the facts on prostate cancer
Know the facts on prostate cancer

When it’s caught early, prostate cancer can be cured

by Paul Nobile

Take a stand against childhood obesity
Take a stand against childhood obesity

September is Childhood Obesity Awareness Month – Give kids a head start on good health

by Paul Nobile

Creating shareholder value
Creating shareholder value

Disciplined and thorough valuation analysis key to avoiding failed M&A deals

by Bryan Browning

Clarifying the definition of a business
Clarifying the definition of a business

New accounting guidance is likely to have a significant impact on real estate acquisitions

by Bryan Browning

Back to school = A perfect health check reminder
Back to school = A perfect health check reminder

Beyond the return to normalcy, back-to-school time offers an easy way to stay on top of critical annual health checks

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

Craft Brewery M&A Trends
Good City Brewing Company

09/19/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

10th Annual Multi-Chamber Networking Event in Waukesha Cty
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

09/21/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm