Long-time Milwaukee businessman Bronson Haase dies

Bronson Haase, a long-time Milwaukee area businessman described as a “consummate professional,” died Sept. 12.

He was 73.

Haase worked at Ameritech Wisconsin (Wisconsin Bell) for 31 years, serving as president and CEO for the last five. After leaving Ameritech, Haase went onto become president and CEO of Wisconsin Gas and vice president of WICOR.

Following those high-profile positions, Haase became president of Pabst Farms Equity Ventures in Oconomowoc.

William Niemann, executive vice president of Pabst Farms, said during Haase’s three years at Pabst Farms, he built relationships between the end users of the property and the financial partners.

“Bronson was a consummate professional and a wonderful human being who was a compassionate and intelligent person,” Niemann said. “He was a valuable member of the business community and he will be sorely missed.”

Haase served on the boards of The Marcus Corporation, C.G. Schmidt, Inc., Roundy’s and numerous civic and charitable boards over the years including, Greater Milwaukee United Way, United Performing Arts Fund, Milwaukee Boys and Girls Club, Marquette University Business College and The Village of Chenequa.

Steve Marcus, chairman of The Marcus Corporation, said Haase’s guidance was an asset to the company for the nearly 20 years he served on the board.

Haase was Marcus’s lead director and chair of the corporate governance committee.

“Bronson’s leadership experience with our company, in real estate and with major large organizations, as well as his ability to ask thoughtful questions and provide sound guidance, have been an asset to our board and management team over many years,” Marcus said. “On top of that, he was just a great guy. It was a pleasure to work with him both in business and in the community. We extend our condolences to his wife Jackie and the entire Haase family.”

In 1997, Haase was named Marquette University Business School Alumnus of the Year.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jackie, and three children.

Visitation will be held at St. Teresa of Calcutta, W314 N7462 Highway 83, Hartland from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23. A Christian burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Haase to the UW Carbone Cancer Center’s Prostate Cancer Research Fund.