Covanta Environmental Solutions consolidates operations on north side

Covanta Environmental Solutions, a national owner and operator of energy-from-waste facilities, has combined its Milwaukee and West Allis operations in a newly-renovated, formerly vacant, industrial property on Milwaukee’s north side.

About 65 employees will be moved to the facility at 3216 W. Villard Ave., from the Covanta office at 1126 S. 70th St. and the treatment facility at 3801 W. McKinley Ave., which has been in operation for more than 20 years.

The fully renovated buildings on the 13-acre site include a 25,000-square-foot office building and a 140,000-square-foot processing plant.

The processing facility is double the capacity of the company’s former site and is capable of treating more than 60 million gallons of liquid waste annually to return clean, reusable water to local supplies, said Paul Stauder, president of Covanta Environmental Solutions.

Stauder said the company spent “millions” of dollars to renovate the vacant buildings on Villard Avenue, but was committed to investing and staying in Milwaukee.

“We wanted to spruce up the space so it could be lived in,” Stauder said. “It was in pretty rough shape and we needed to make it office friendly and make sure the industrial plant was usable and safe.”

Covanta Environmental Solutions is headquartered in Morristown, N.J. and is a subsidiary of Covanta Holding Corp. The company acquired West Allis-based Advanced Waste Services in May of 2015.

Covanta Environmental Solutions works with industries including pharmaceuticals, consumer products, health and beauty, food, automotive, chemicals and other manufacturers including S.C. Johnson, CNH Global and John Deere.