Zoning committee backs Goll Mansion tower

Proposal heads back to Common Council

by

September 20, 2017, 10:39 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/construction/zoning-committee-backs-goll-mansion-tower/

For a second time, Milwaukee’s Zoning, Neighborhoods and Development Committee on Tuesday approved a $55 million proposal by the developer hoping to build a 27-story apartment tower behind the Goll Mansion on the city’s East Side.

Updated rendering of apartment tower.

The plan involves moving the Goll Mansion at 1550 N. Prospect Ave. closer to the sidewalk to make room for a 192-unit residential tower.

Last summer, Chris Houden’s proposal won approval from the panel and from the city’s Historic Preservation Commission. But it failed at the Common Council when a super majority vote was not reached.

Aldermen James Bohl, Khalif Rainey and Nik Kovac voted in favor of the project on Tuesday. Russell Stamper and Milele Coggs abstained.

When the project heads back to the Common Council, it will again need a super majority vote of 12 because neighbors have submitted a protest petition.

“I’ve waited a year to move this development forward,” Houden said. “I believe this project is a big win for the neighborhood, for the city and for historic preservation. It is a truly unique site and one of the best in the city. I believe this is truly the best use for the site.”

Houden’s approval from the ZND committee came following nearly two hours of discussion about who he will hire to work on the project during construction.

Houden has promised 20 percent of construction workers will meet the city’s Residents Preference Program requirements and 20 percent will meet Small Business Enterprise requirements. This is voluntary on Houden’s part, as there is no city subsidy for the project.

Stamper and Coggs said they hoped Houden would reach 40 percent hiring goals, which is what is required when city money is invested.

Alderman Robert Bauman, who is not on the committee but represents the district where the Goll is located, wanted Houden to put $3.5 million into an escrow account to ensure Houden would meet those requirements. But on Sept. 14, the city attorney’s office said that requirement is illegal.

Dennis Klein, principal of CD Smith, who will be the contractor of the project, told the committee reaching the 20 percent RPP and Small Business Enterprise requirements is achievable. Anything more would be difficult, Klein said.

Klein said he has been in contact with three to four minority subcontractors who are already committed.

“I chose those numbers with Chris and I said we can get there,” Klein said. “Is it going to be easy? No, but we are going to have Lafayette (Crump chief operating officer at Prism Technical) help us.”

Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton said he believes Houden can hire more than 20 percent RPP, but is encouraged that the developer is willing to have the discussion.

“It would have been unheard of to ask a developer and contractor to come to the table to consider this before that was not in need of financing,” Hamilton said. “This changes the platform for discussion.”

For a second time, Milwaukee’s Zoning, Neighborhoods and Development Committee on Tuesday approved a $55 million proposal by the developer hoping to build a 27-story apartment tower behind the Goll Mansion on the city’s East Side.

Updated rendering of apartment tower.

The plan involves moving the Goll Mansion at 1550 N. Prospect Ave. closer to the sidewalk to make room for a 192-unit residential tower.

Last summer, Chris Houden’s proposal won approval from the panel and from the city’s Historic Preservation Commission. But it failed at the Common Council when a super majority vote was not reached.

Aldermen James Bohl, Khalif Rainey and Nik Kovac voted in favor of the project on Tuesday. Russell Stamper and Milele Coggs abstained.

When the project heads back to the Common Council, it will again need a super majority vote of 12 because neighbors have submitted a protest petition.

“I’ve waited a year to move this development forward,” Houden said. “I believe this project is a big win for the neighborhood, for the city and for historic preservation. It is a truly unique site and one of the best in the city. I believe this is truly the best use for the site.”

Houden’s approval from the ZND committee came following nearly two hours of discussion about who he will hire to work on the project during construction.

Houden has promised 20 percent of construction workers will meet the city’s Residents Preference Program requirements and 20 percent will meet Small Business Enterprise requirements. This is voluntary on Houden’s part, as there is no city subsidy for the project.

Stamper and Coggs said they hoped Houden would reach 40 percent hiring goals, which is what is required when city money is invested.

Alderman Robert Bauman, who is not on the committee but represents the district where the Goll is located, wanted Houden to put $3.5 million into an escrow account to ensure Houden would meet those requirements. But on Sept. 14, the city attorney’s office said that requirement is illegal.

Dennis Klein, principal of CD Smith, who will be the contractor of the project, told the committee reaching the 20 percent RPP and Small Business Enterprise requirements is achievable. Anything more would be difficult, Klein said.

Klein said he has been in contact with three to four minority subcontractors who are already committed.

“I chose those numbers with Chris and I said we can get there,” Klein said. “Is it going to be easy? No, but we are going to have Lafayette (Crump chief operating officer at Prism Technical) help us.”

Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton said he believes Houden can hire more than 20 percent RPP, but is encouraged that the developer is willing to have the discussion.

“It would have been unheard of to ask a developer and contractor to come to the table to consider this before that was not in need of financing,” Hamilton said. “This changes the platform for discussion.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the federal government end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Region’s new college presidents chart their own course

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future
Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future

New BizTimes Milwaukee publication aids students in transition to careers in Wisconsin

by Dan Meyer

Know the facts on prostate cancer
Know the facts on prostate cancer

When it’s caught early, prostate cancer can be cured

by Paul Nobile

Take a stand against childhood obesity
Take a stand against childhood obesity

September is Childhood Obesity Awareness Month – Give kids a head start on good health

by Paul Nobile

Creating shareholder value
Creating shareholder value

Disciplined and thorough valuation analysis key to avoiding failed M&A deals

by Bryan Browning

Clarifying the definition of a business
Clarifying the definition of a business

New accounting guidance is likely to have a significant impact on real estate acquisitions

by Bryan Browning

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

10th Annual Multi-Chamber Networking Event in Waukesha Cty
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

09/21/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm

CreativeMornings/Milwaukee - "Compassion"
UWM SARUP Mobile Design Box

09/22/20178:30 am-10:00 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Drive Manufacturing Summit
Harley-Davidson Museum

10/02/2017-10/04/20178:00 am-5:00 pm