Zoning committee backs Goll Mansion tower

For a second time, Milwaukee’s Zoning, Neighborhoods and Development Committee on Tuesday approved a $55 million proposal by the developer hoping to build a 27-story apartment tower behind the Goll Mansion on the city’s East Side.

The plan involves moving the Goll Mansion at 1550 N. Prospect Ave. closer to the sidewalk to make room for a 192-unit residential tower.

Last summer, Chris Houden’s proposal won approval from the panel and from the city’s Historic Preservation Commission. But it failed at the Common Council when a super majority vote was not reached.

Aldermen James Bohl, Khalif Rainey and Nik Kovac voted in favor of the project on Tuesday. Russell Stamper and Milele Coggs abstained.

When the project heads back to the Common Council, it will again need a super majority vote of 12 because neighbors have submitted a protest petition.

“I’ve waited a year to move this development forward,” Houden said. “I believe this project is a big win for the neighborhood, for the city and for historic preservation. It is a truly unique site and one of the best in the city. I believe this is truly the best use for the site.”

Houden’s approval from the ZND committee came following nearly two hours of discussion about who he will hire to work on the project during construction.

Houden has promised 20 percent of construction workers will meet the city’s Residents Preference Program requirements and 20 percent will meet Small Business Enterprise requirements. This is voluntary on Houden’s part, as there is no city subsidy for the project.

Stamper and Coggs said they hoped Houden would reach 40 percent hiring goals, which is what is required when city money is invested.

Alderman Robert Bauman, who is not on the committee but represents the district where the Goll is located, wanted Houden to put $3.5 million into an escrow account to ensure Houden would meet those requirements. But on Sept. 14, the city attorney’s office said that requirement is illegal.

Dennis Klein, principal of CD Smith, who will be the contractor of the project, told the committee reaching the 20 percent RPP and Small Business Enterprise requirements is achievable. Anything more would be difficult, Klein said.

Klein said he has been in contact with three to four minority subcontractors who are already committed.

“I chose those numbers with Chris and I said we can get there,” Klein said. “Is it going to be easy? No, but we are going to have Lafayette (Crump chief operating officer at Prism Technical) help us.”

Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton said he believes Houden can hire more than 20 percent RPP, but is encouraged that the developer is willing to have the discussion.

“It would have been unheard of to ask a developer and contractor to come to the table to consider this before that was not in need of financing,” Hamilton said. “This changes the platform for discussion.”