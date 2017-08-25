Zilber plans to expand its Kenosha presence along I-94

Zilber Property Group plans to expand its footprint in Kenosha with four large speculative industrial buildings on the east and west side of Interstate 94.

Chad Navis, director of industrial investments for Zilber, told the city’s plan commission on Thursday the buildings, which do not yet have tenants, are being planned because of Kenosha County’s significant growth.

On the east side of I-94, at 52nd Street and 104th Avenue, adjacent to the former Dairyland Greyhound Park, Zilber is planning to build a 250,000-square-foot building.

Also, just west of the Uline building at 128th Avenue and Burlington Road, on the west side of I-94, Zilber is planning up to three spec buildings. Two of the buildings would be 275,280 square feet. The third would be 396,144 square feet.

Those buildings border the Town of Paris, which is one of the areas Foxconn Technology Group is reportedly considering to build its massive manufacturing plant.

The other site Foxconn is reportedly considering is in Mount Pleasant and Sturtevant, according to a commercial real estate source familiar with the deal. The source, who does not want to be named, said a decision on the location will likely be made at the end of September, after the State Legislature passes the Foxconn bill.

Right now, Foxconn is doing its due diligence in both Kenosha and Racine counties, the source said.

Zohrab Khaligian, a community development specialist for the city of Kenosha, said if Foxconn chooses the Paris site, it could change where Zilber builds on the west side of I-94.

Along with Foxconn’s manufacturing plant, there is also potential for hundreds of companies in Foxconn’s supply chain to relocate to Racine and Kenosha counties.

On Thursday, the city plan commission approved tax incremental districts totaling $4.2 million and project plans for both if Zilber’s projects.