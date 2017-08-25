Zilber plans to expand its Kenosha presence along I-94

Company wants to build four large spec buildings

by

August 25, 2017, 11:59 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/construction/zilber-plans-to-expand-its-kenosha-presence-along-i-94/

Zilber Property Group plans to expand its footprint in Kenosha with four large speculative industrial buildings on the east and west side of Interstate 94.

Chad Navis, director of industrial investments for Zilber, told the city’s plan commission on Thursday the buildings, which do not yet have tenants, are being planned because of Kenosha County’s significant growth.

Quad/Graphics former plant

On the east side of I-94, at 52nd Street and 104th Avenue, adjacent to the former Dairyland Greyhound Park, Zilber is planning to build a 250,000-square-foot building.

Also, just west of the Uline building at 128th Avenue and Burlington Road, on the west side of I-94, Zilber is planning up to three spec buildings. Two of the buildings would be 275,280 square feet. The third would be 396,144 square feet.

Those buildings border the Town of Paris, which is one of the areas Foxconn Technology Group is reportedly considering to build its massive manufacturing plant.

The other site Foxconn is reportedly considering is in Mount Pleasant and Sturtevant, according to a commercial real estate source familiar with the deal. The source, who does not want to be named, said a decision on the location will likely be made at the end of September, after the State Legislature passes the Foxconn bill.

Right now, Foxconn is doing its due diligence in both Kenosha and Racine counties, the source said.

Zohrab Khaligian, a community development specialist for the city of Kenosha, said if Foxconn chooses the Paris site, it could change where Zilber builds on the west side of I-94.

Along with Foxconn’s manufacturing plant, there is also potential for hundreds of companies in Foxconn’s supply chain to relocate to Racine and Kenosha counties.

On Thursday, the city plan commission approved tax incremental districts totaling $4.2 million and project plans for both if Zilber’s projects.

Zilber Property Group plans to expand its footprint in Kenosha with four large speculative industrial buildings on the east and west side of Interstate 94.

Chad Navis, director of industrial investments for Zilber, told the city’s plan commission on Thursday the buildings, which do not yet have tenants, are being planned because of Kenosha County’s significant growth.

Quad/Graphics former plant

On the east side of I-94, at 52nd Street and 104th Avenue, adjacent to the former Dairyland Greyhound Park, Zilber is planning to build a 250,000-square-foot building.

Also, just west of the Uline building at 128th Avenue and Burlington Road, on the west side of I-94, Zilber is planning up to three spec buildings. Two of the buildings would be 275,280 square feet. The third would be 396,144 square feet.

Those buildings border the Town of Paris, which is one of the areas Foxconn Technology Group is reportedly considering to build its massive manufacturing plant.

The other site Foxconn is reportedly considering is in Mount Pleasant and Sturtevant, according to a commercial real estate source familiar with the deal. The source, who does not want to be named, said a decision on the location will likely be made at the end of September, after the State Legislature passes the Foxconn bill.

Right now, Foxconn is doing its due diligence in both Kenosha and Racine counties, the source said.

Zohrab Khaligian, a community development specialist for the city of Kenosha, said if Foxconn chooses the Paris site, it could change where Zilber builds on the west side of I-94.

Along with Foxconn’s manufacturing plant, there is also potential for hundreds of companies in Foxconn’s supply chain to relocate to Racine and Kenosha counties.

On Thursday, the city plan commission approved tax incremental districts totaling $4.2 million and project plans for both if Zilber’s projects.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you think the group trying to bring back Midwest Express will be successful?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The hype and hope of Wisconn Valley

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Back to school = A perfect health check reminder
Back to school = A perfect health check reminder

Beyond the return to normalcy, back-to-school time offers an easy way to stay on top of critical annual health checks

by Paul Nobile

The pride of corporate citizenship
The pride of corporate citizenship

Thanks to the companies rolling up their sleeves and helping neighbors

by Paul Nobile

Practicing innovation within your company
Practicing innovation within your company

Your employees are either innovative and creative, or they are not. Right?

by Jacob Peters

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Tri-Phase Automaton Technology Fair 2017
Tri-Phase Automation

08/29/20179:00 am-3:00 pm

Estate Planning For Women: What You Need to Know
Revere’s Wells Street Tavern

09/14/20175:30 pm-7:00 pm

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

Craft Brewery M&A Trends
Good City Brewing Company

09/19/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm