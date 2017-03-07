Wisconsin drops to 33rd in job growth

Wisconsin ranked 33rd in the country for job growth during the 12 months ending in September, a two spot drop from the most recent Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages.

The state’s private sector employment increased by 1.05 percent and ranked seventh in the 12-state Midwest region. Private sector employment grew 1.84 percent in the United States as a whole.

Data released in December showed that Wisconsin ranked 31st in job growth for the 12 months ending in June.

Michigan led the way in the most recent data with a 2.11 percent increase that was 14th in the country. Indiana (1.95%, 20), Missouri (1.84%, 21), Minnesota (1.65%, 25) South Dakota (1.07%, 31), and Ohio (1.07%, 32) were all ahead of Wisconsin. Nebraska (0.86%, 37), Iowa (0.73%, 39), Illinois (0.69%, 41), Kansas (0.55%, 43) and North Dakota (down 4.34%, 50) all trailed the Badger State.

None of Wisconsin’s metro areas ranked in the top 100 for job growth overall. The Madison area topped the state list, ranking 104th with a 2.66 percent increase. Metro Milwaukee, which also includes Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties, was 262nd in the country with a 0.59 percent increase.

The Sheboygan metro area did crack the top of the rankings in wage growth, with total wages up 11.45 percent, the 33rd largest increase. The 9.38 percent increase in average wages was 17th in the country. Madison and the Janesville-Beloit areas were also in the top 100 on both wage measures.

Total wages were up 7.52 percent in the country, with average weekly wages increasing 5.71 percent. Wisconsin’s total wages were up 7 percent, ranking 29th in the country, and average wages were up 5.75 percent, ranking 26th.

Wisconsin’s job gains were primarily concentrated in service sectors. Employment in professional and business services was up 2.7 percent and education and health services increased 2.48 percent.

The lone bright spot in the goods producing sectors for the state was construction, which increased employment 1.93 percent. Manufacturing, however, was down 0.86 percent, ranking 31st in the country.

