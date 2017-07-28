Shumway Family Dental to build new Slinger clinic

Construction will begin in September

by

July 28, 2017, 12:28 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/construction/shumway-family-dental-to-build-new-slinger-clinic/

Shumway Family Dental is building a new 6,100-square-foot clinic to replace its current Slinger office.

The new clinic will be located at the corner of American Eagle Drive and Hillside Drive in Slinger. Construction is slated to begin in September and is expected to be completed in February 2018.

A rendering of the new Shumway Family Dental clinic in Slinger.

The clinic will cost about $2 million, said Nathan Laurent, project manager with Keller, Inc., the project’s designer and builder.

Christopher Shumway, who started Shumway Family Dental 10 years ago, said his practice has outgrown its current 1,400 square-foot space at 100 E. Commerce Blvd.

“The Slinger area is really growing and it’s bringing a lot of families in,” Shumway said.

He said the new building will increase the clinic’s work spaces from four to 16. The clinic will house general dental services as well as orthodontics and a large pediatric wing, Shumway said.

Laurent said the building is designed to accommodate future expansion.

Shumway Family Dental is building a new 6,100-square-foot clinic to replace its current Slinger office.

The new clinic will be located at the corner of American Eagle Drive and Hillside Drive in Slinger. Construction is slated to begin in September and is expected to be completed in February 2018.

A rendering of the new Shumway Family Dental clinic in Slinger.

The clinic will cost about $2 million, said Nathan Laurent, project manager with Keller, Inc., the project’s designer and builder.

Christopher Shumway, who started Shumway Family Dental 10 years ago, said his practice has outgrown its current 1,400 square-foot space at 100 E. Commerce Blvd.

“The Slinger area is really growing and it’s bringing a lot of families in,” Shumway said.

He said the new building will increase the clinic’s work spaces from four to 16. The clinic will house general dental services as well as orthodontics and a large pediatric wing, Shumway said.

Laurent said the building is designed to accommodate future expansion.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should the Legislature approve a $3 billion incentive package for Foxconn to build a plant in Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Help Wanted

Mid-year Economic Forecast

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Practicing innovation within your company
Practicing innovation within your company

Your employees are either innovative and creative, or they are not. Right?

by Jacob Peters

Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits
Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits

Medical and pharmacy benefits should work together like peanut butter and chocolate

by Paul Nobile

Trump and taxes
Trump and taxes

Navigating the uncertainty

by Eric Trost

Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis
Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis

Health plans can and must play a big role in curbing this horrific trend

by Paul Nobile

Six manufacturing trends to watch
Six manufacturing trends to watch

These trends will continue to evolve and shape the way manufacturers do business

by Norm Roller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Futures Free From Violence: Trivia in the Park
Malone Park

08/17/201712:00 am

SVA Executive Briefing: The Power of Innovation
Embassy Suites Hotel

08/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm