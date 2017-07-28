Shumway Family Dental to build new Slinger clinic

Shumway Family Dental is building a new 6,100-square-foot clinic to replace its current Slinger office.

The new clinic will be located at the corner of American Eagle Drive and Hillside Drive in Slinger. Construction is slated to begin in September and is expected to be completed in February 2018.

The clinic will cost about $2 million, said Nathan Laurent, project manager with Keller, Inc., the project’s designer and builder.

Christopher Shumway, who started Shumway Family Dental 10 years ago, said his practice has outgrown its current 1,400 square-foot space at 100 E. Commerce Blvd.

“The Slinger area is really growing and it’s bringing a lot of families in,” Shumway said.

He said the new building will increase the clinic’s work spaces from four to 16. The clinic will house general dental services as well as orthodontics and a large pediatric wing, Shumway said.

Laurent said the building is designed to accommodate future expansion.