Sheboygan Paper Box Co. breaks ground on expansion

Plans to add 30 jobs by 2019

by

March 01, 2017, 1:15 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/construction/sheboygan-paper-box-co-breaks-ground-on-expansion/

Sheboygan Paper Box Co. broke ground Wednesday on an $8.3 million expansion of its production facility at 716 Clara Ave. in Sheboygan.

A rendering of the Sheboygan Paper Box expansion.

A rendering of the Sheboygan Paper Box expansion.

The company will add nearly 28,000 square feet to its existing facility. The space will be used for logistical and manufacturing support for the production paperboard folding cartons, according to plans submitted to the city.

The company experienced rapid growth following an aggressive marketing program and investments in printing equipment and found it couldn’t maintain the service level it wanted to. The company is receiving a second high-speed, large format printing press in May and needs additional space to accommodate it.

The expansion will also improve Sheboygan Paper Box’s handling of logistics. The company will add five new saw-tooth receiving bays to increase capacity and decrease the time needed to position, load and unload semi-trucks.

Sheboygan Printing Box currently has 93 full-time employees and plans to add 30 full-time equivalents by 2019.

