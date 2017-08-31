Riley Construction moves Milwaukee office to Pewaukee

Riley Construction has relocated its Milwaukee office to the RidgeView Office Center II in Pewaukee.

The move will allow the firm to grow in the Milwaukee market, according to the company. Riley is headquartered in Kenosha and has an office in Lake Bluff, Illinois.

Riley was located in just over 4,000 square feet of space at One Park Plaza, 11270 W. Park Place, on the far northwest side of Milwaukee.

The new office is 7,411 square feet.

“This move is in direct response to customer demand,” said Ben Kossow, vice president of operations for Riley Construction. “Since 2011 alone, we’ve experienced a 400 percent increase in volume in the Milwaukee region. This new facility will enable us to add the staff and resources we need to continue delivering the high level of service our customers have come to expect.”