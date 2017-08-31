Riley Construction moves Milwaukee office to Pewaukee

New location is 40 percent larger to accommodate growth

by

August 31, 2017, 12:21 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/construction/riley-construction-moves-milwaukee-office-to-pewaukee/

Riley Construction has relocated its Milwaukee office to the RidgeView Office Center II in Pewaukee.

Ridge View Office Center II

The move will allow the firm to grow in the Milwaukee market, according to the company. Riley is headquartered in Kenosha and has an office in Lake Bluff, Illinois.

Riley was located in just over 4,000 square feet of space at One Park Plaza, 11270 W. Park Place, on the far northwest side of Milwaukee.

The new office is 7,411 square feet.

“This move is in direct response to customer demand,” said Ben Kossow, vice president of operations for Riley Construction. “Since 2011 alone, we’ve experienced a 400 percent increase in volume in the Milwaukee region. This new facility will enable us to add the staff and resources we need to continue delivering the high level of service our customers have come to expect.”

Riley Construction has relocated its Milwaukee office to the RidgeView Office Center II in Pewaukee.

Ridge View Office Center II

The move will allow the firm to grow in the Milwaukee market, according to the company. Riley is headquartered in Kenosha and has an office in Lake Bluff, Illinois.

Riley was located in just over 4,000 square feet of space at One Park Plaza, 11270 W. Park Place, on the far northwest side of Milwaukee.

The new office is 7,411 square feet.

“This move is in direct response to customer demand,” said Ben Kossow, vice president of operations for Riley Construction. “Since 2011 alone, we’ve experienced a 400 percent increase in volume in the Milwaukee region. This new facility will enable us to add the staff and resources we need to continue delivering the high level of service our customers have come to expect.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Is Hans Weissgerber III's proposed beer garden at Pere Marquette Park downtown a good idea?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The hype and hope of Wisconn Valley

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Creating shareholder value
Creating shareholder value

Disciplined and thorough valuation analysis key to avoiding failed M&A deals

by Bryan Browning

Clarifying the definition of a business
Clarifying the definition of a business

New accounting guidance is likely to have a significant impact on real estate acquisitions

by Bryan Browning

Back to school = A perfect health check reminder
Back to school = A perfect health check reminder

Beyond the return to normalcy, back-to-school time offers an easy way to stay on top of critical annual health checks

by Paul Nobile

The pride of corporate citizenship
The pride of corporate citizenship

Thanks to the companies rolling up their sleeves and helping neighbors

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Estate Planning For Women: What You Need to Know
Revere’s Wells Street Tavern

09/14/20175:30 pm-7:00 pm

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

Craft Brewery M&A Trends
Good City Brewing Company

09/19/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

10th Annual Multi-Chamber Networking Event in Waukesha Cty
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

09/21/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm