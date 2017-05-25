Phone, internet service disrupted by streetcar construction

Construction crew cuts AT&T lines downtown

by

May 25, 2017, 12:34 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/construction/phone-internet-service-disrupted-by-streetcar-construction/

Dozens of business owners and residents were still without phone and internet service Thursday after a construction crew working on the Milwaukee streetcar project cut five AT&T lines in downtown Milwaukee on Monday.

The damage was caused by crews from Kiewit Corp. who were digging up the road to lay the streetcar’s track near North Broadway and East Wells Street.

Streetcar rendering.

“Services are starting to restore now and we will continue to work until all customers are restored,” said Samara Sodos, spokeswoman for AT&T. “We apologize for the inconvenience.”

Mark Gold, of the Pizza Shuttle restaurant on Farwell Avenue, told BizTimes media partner WISN-TV Channel 12, that the outage has cost his business thousands of dollars in lost revenue since Monday.

“Usually it’s like the pit of a stock exchange,” Gold said. “The phones are ringing and questions are getting answered. Now we are not doing that. It’s kind of strange.”

City of Milwaukee Public Works Commissioner Ghassan Korban said the contractors hired by the city performed their due diligence to identify locations of utilities within the construction zone.

“Unfortunately, despite the best precautions, an underground telecommunication utility was accidentally damaged,” Korban said. “The contractor is coordinating with the utility to get the line repaired as quickly as possible.”

Work on the streetcar began in April, with track installation beginning on West St. Paul Avenue from the Milwaukee River to the downtown Intermodal Station. From there, the work will continue on Broadway from the Third Ward to Kilbourn Avenue.

In mid-summer, work will continue on Jackson, Ogden and Milwaukee streets and then back to St. Paul, from the Milwaukee River to Milwaukee Street. Kilbourn Avenue will be the last leg of the main line. The first phase of the streetcar is expected to be operational in late 2018.

A spokesperson for the Department of Public Works said despite the damage Monday, the project is still on schedule and budget.

No one from AT&T or the city was able to immediately assess Thursday how much the damage will cost, or who is paying for it. A representative from Kiewit could not immediately be reached for comment.

Dozens of business owners and residents were still without phone and internet service Thursday after a construction crew working on the Milwaukee streetcar project cut five AT&T lines in downtown Milwaukee on Monday.

The damage was caused by crews from Kiewit Corp. who were digging up the road to lay the streetcar’s track near North Broadway and East Wells Street.

Streetcar rendering.

“Services are starting to restore now and we will continue to work until all customers are restored,” said Samara Sodos, spokeswoman for AT&T. “We apologize for the inconvenience.”

Mark Gold, of the Pizza Shuttle restaurant on Farwell Avenue, told BizTimes media partner WISN-TV Channel 12, that the outage has cost his business thousands of dollars in lost revenue since Monday.

“Usually it’s like the pit of a stock exchange,” Gold said. “The phones are ringing and questions are getting answered. Now we are not doing that. It’s kind of strange.”

City of Milwaukee Public Works Commissioner Ghassan Korban said the contractors hired by the city performed their due diligence to identify locations of utilities within the construction zone.

“Unfortunately, despite the best precautions, an underground telecommunication utility was accidentally damaged,” Korban said. “The contractor is coordinating with the utility to get the line repaired as quickly as possible.”

Work on the streetcar began in April, with track installation beginning on West St. Paul Avenue from the Milwaukee River to the downtown Intermodal Station. From there, the work will continue on Broadway from the Third Ward to Kilbourn Avenue.

In mid-summer, work will continue on Jackson, Ogden and Milwaukee streets and then back to St. Paul, from the Milwaukee River to Milwaukee Street. Kilbourn Avenue will be the last leg of the main line. The first phase of the streetcar is expected to be operational in late 2018.

A spokesperson for the Department of Public Works said despite the damage Monday, the project is still on schedule and budget.

No one from AT&T or the city was able to immediately assess Thursday how much the damage will cost, or who is paying for it. A representative from Kiewit could not immediately be reached for comment.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

What do you think Fiserv will decide to do with its corporate headquarters?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The next act

MSO move could shift city’s performing arts landscape

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Trade under Trump
Trade under Trump

President’s emerging trade policies lead to uncertainty

by Robert Gardenier

Make time for digital spring cleaning
Make time for digital spring cleaning

Tips for protecting valuable personal information and data

by Tom Kaczmarek

Building value for the future—not just for a sale
Building value for the future—not just for a sale

Creating an asset for continued growth and sustainability

by Joel Nettesheim

What an interesting world we live in!
What an interesting world we live in!

Shipping outside of the box – a breakdown on shipping specialized cargo

by Robert Gardenier

Cybertrends for 2017 and beyond
Cybertrends for 2017 and beyond

Threats evolve—and so should you

by Derek Laczniak

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Top 10 Businesses of the Year Awards
Country Springs Hotel

06/09/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

The Hidden Focus of the Smartest Business Owners
Embassy Suites Hotel

06/01/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Top 10 Businesses of the Year Awards
Country Springs Hotel

06/09/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

06/14/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am