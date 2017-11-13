On the job with…Stay-Lite lighting technicians

It is the kind of thing you wouldn’t notice until there was a problem, but for Pewaukee-based Stay-Lite Lighting Inc., keeping the lights on at commercial, industrial and retail operations is a growing business.

A combination of strategic acquisitions and organic growth have expanded the company’s service area to 14 states.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The heart of the business is performing planned maintenance on the entire lighting system, from parking lot lights and exterior signage to interior lights and all of the related electrical components. Even though companies can schedule service, the reality is things will come up.

“There will still be calls,” said Kirk Tuson, Stay-Lite president.

That’s where Stay-Lite’s Pewaukee call center staff comes in. Every employee receives industry certifications, allowing them to ensure the right technician with the right materials and equipment goes out to the job site.

“These technicians are the face of the company,” Tuson said, stressing the importance of intense, upfront training for field staff.