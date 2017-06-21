Northwestern Mutual Tower and Commons construction “substantially complete”

Building will open for business Aug. 21

June 21, 2017, 1:36 PM

Construction of the $450 million, 32-story Northwestern Mutual Tower and Commons is now “substantially complete,” the company said today.

The Northwestern Mutual Tower and Commons office building in downtown Milwaukee.

“Which means most construction is done, even inside,” the company said.

Previously the building was under the control of the general contractor team of Gilbane and C.G. Schmidt. Now it is under the control of Northwestern Mutual.

The 1.1 million-square-foot building on the company’s corporate headquarters campus in downtown Milwaukee is scheduled to open for business on Aug. 21.

“Now we have the keys and we can shift our focus to getting the building ready for occupancy in late August,” the company said. “Teams that take care of the building and serve our employees (like building operations, security, cleaning, and restaurant personnel) are now working inside ‘learning’ the building and becoming familiar with new equipment.”

The general employee population won’t be allowed inside until the building officially opens on Aug. 21.

