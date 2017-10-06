New self-storage facility being built in Hartland

Benchmark Secured Storage to open next year

October 06, 2017, 12:31 PM

Benchmark Secured Storage of Hartland LLC is raising $1.2 million to construct and operate a self-storage facility in Hartland, according to a recent SEC filing.

A rendering of the planned facility. (Perspective Design)

Benchmark will include 399 units in 47,000-square-feet of leasable space spread across five buildings at 840 Rose Drive, said Doug Hafemann, the developer. It will have a mix of climate controlled and ambient self-storage units ranging in size from 3-foot-by-3-foot lockers to 12-foot-by-35-foot contractor units. The climate controlled building will be three stories and include an enclosed loading/unloading area for vehicles.

Hafemann, of Hartland, and Aaron Kahle, of Waukesha, are managing members of Benchmark. The lifelong friends decided to open a self-storage facility because they saw a need in the market as the population grows and the demand from businesses and residents increases.

Hafemann, who will operate the business, described the units as clean, modern, safe and secure. There will be security cameras, coded access by floor, perimeter fencing and a large elevator. Benchmark will be open seven days a week, with extended customer access hours.

The development has received a conditional use permit from the village of Hartland. Construction is expected to begin this month and be completed in spring 2018. Kahle Builders LLC, which Aaron Kahle owns, will serve as general contractor and Bill Conine of Perspective Design will be project manager.

So far, $1 million has been raised in Benchmark’s private equity round, including the managing members’ investment. Additional financing for the project will come from First Bank Financial Centre in Oconomowoc. Hafemann declined to disclose the total project price.

