New owner of Chase Tower begins renovations

Improvements planned for interior and exterior of 56-year-old building

by

June 21, 2017, 11:23 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/construction/new-owner-of-chase-tower-begins-renovations/

Southfield, Mich.-based Farbman Group, which purchased the 22-story Chase Tower office building in downtown Milwaukee for $30.5 million last year, announced that it has begun work to renovate the building.

The 22-story Chase Tower office building in downtown Milwaukee.

Renovations to the interior and exterior of the 56-year-old building, located at 111 E. Wisconsin Ave., will include painting of the parking garage along with an artistic lighting around the elevator banks, the creation of an amenity room, the installation of new carpet and paint throughout the common areas along with new lights in the common areas. The cost of the project was not disclosed.

The interior and exterior renovations follow the completion of a “multi-million-dollar” renovation to the building’s parking garage, the company said. The improvements to the parking garage included structural upgrades, a brand-new parking access system, new and improved lighting, as well as new signage, including updated A frames, direction signs, entrance signs and exterior signs.

The Chase Tower was built in 1961. It was originally known as the Marine Plaza building and was the largest office building in Milwaukee until 1973 when the 42-story U.S. Bank Center (originally the First Wisconsin Center) was built. JPMorgan Chase & Co. remains the anchor tenant in the Chase Tower. Other tenants in the building include WUWM Milwaukee Public Radio, Infinity Healthcare, and the law firm of O’Neil, Cannon, Hollman, DeJong & Laing.

“Chase Tower is a very attractive building due to its prime location in the heart of Milwaukee, and the parking garage revitalization earlier this year was the first step in our efforts to reinvest in this great property,” said Andrew V. Farbman, CEO of Farbman Group. “This building truly represents our commitment to remaining on the front lines of what companies are looking for in their office spaces today—great amenities in an attractive and vibrant space.”

Southfield, Mich.-based Farbman Group, which purchased the 22-story Chase Tower office building in downtown Milwaukee for $30.5 million last year, announced that it has begun work to renovate the building.

The 22-story Chase Tower office building in downtown Milwaukee.

Renovations to the interior and exterior of the 56-year-old building, located at 111 E. Wisconsin Ave., will include painting of the parking garage along with an artistic lighting around the elevator banks, the creation of an amenity room, the installation of new carpet and paint throughout the common areas along with new lights in the common areas. The cost of the project was not disclosed.

The interior and exterior renovations follow the completion of a “multi-million-dollar” renovation to the building’s parking garage, the company said. The improvements to the parking garage included structural upgrades, a brand-new parking access system, new and improved lighting, as well as new signage, including updated A frames, direction signs, entrance signs and exterior signs.

The Chase Tower was built in 1961. It was originally known as the Marine Plaza building and was the largest office building in Milwaukee until 1973 when the 42-story U.S. Bank Center (originally the First Wisconsin Center) was built. JPMorgan Chase & Co. remains the anchor tenant in the Chase Tower. Other tenants in the building include WUWM Milwaukee Public Radio, Infinity Healthcare, and the law firm of O’Neil, Cannon, Hollman, DeJong & Laing.

“Chase Tower is a very attractive building due to its prime location in the heart of Milwaukee, and the parking garage revitalization earlier this year was the first step in our efforts to reinvest in this great property,” said Andrew V. Farbman, CEO of Farbman Group. “This building truly represents our commitment to remaining on the front lines of what companies are looking for in their office spaces today—great amenities in an attractive and vibrant space.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should Wisconsin add tolls to some highways to raise funds for transportation?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

How they got there

Big wigs’ climb to the top

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Will Trump impose quotas on imports?
Will Trump impose quotas on imports?

Curtailing benefits under free trade agreements loom as Trump’s investigates national security of imports

by Robert Gardenier

Five things you never knew about disability insurance
Five things you never knew about disability insurance

Disability benefits could be an important gap in your benefit offerings

by Paul Nobile

Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow
Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow

Explore the importance of succession planning for small businesses

by George Vranes

Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too
Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too

If you collect it, you have to protect it

by Tom Kaczmarek

What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?
What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?

Clarifying the President’s idea of assessing a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico

by Robert Gardenier

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Paranet Roundtable Discussion: Mentoring Programs
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/29/20178:00 am-11:00 am

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm