New owner of Chase Tower begins renovations

Southfield, Mich.-based Farbman Group, which purchased the 22-story Chase Tower office building in downtown Milwaukee for $30.5 million last year, announced that it has begun work to renovate the building.

Renovations to the interior and exterior of the 56-year-old building, located at 111 E. Wisconsin Ave., will include painting of the parking garage along with an artistic lighting around the elevator banks, the creation of an amenity room, the installation of new carpet and paint throughout the common areas along with new lights in the common areas. The cost of the project was not disclosed.

The interior and exterior renovations follow the completion of a “multi-million-dollar” renovation to the building’s parking garage, the company said. The improvements to the parking garage included structural upgrades, a brand-new parking access system, new and improved lighting, as well as new signage, including updated A frames, direction signs, entrance signs and exterior signs.

The Chase Tower was built in 1961. It was originally known as the Marine Plaza building and was the largest office building in Milwaukee until 1973 when the 42-story U.S. Bank Center (originally the First Wisconsin Center) was built. JPMorgan Chase & Co. remains the anchor tenant in the Chase Tower. Other tenants in the building include WUWM Milwaukee Public Radio, Infinity Healthcare, and the law firm of O’Neil, Cannon, Hollman, DeJong & Laing.

“Chase Tower is a very attractive building due to its prime location in the heart of Milwaukee, and the parking garage revitalization earlier this year was the first step in our efforts to reinvest in this great property,” said Andrew V. Farbman, CEO of Farbman Group. “This building truly represents our commitment to remaining on the front lines of what companies are looking for in their office spaces today—great amenities in an attractive and vibrant space.”