Brookfield-based Milwaukee Tool plans to completely update the architecture of the existing buildings at its headquarters campus and expand two buildings by a combined 30,000 square feet, in addition to the ongoing construction of a four-story, 200,000-square-foot office building.

The company is seeking approvals from the city of Brookfield for the latest parts of the headquarters improvement project. The plan is to begin work in the spring with the goal of completing construction by the fall of 2017. That timeline would closely tie the completion of the expansions with the opening of the new office building, according to a letter from Stephen Perry Smith Architects to the city.

Milwaukee Tool is in the process of building a new, $35 million office building on its campus. The project is supported by $18 million in state tax credits and $6 million in tax incremental financing through the city. It is projected to add up to 592 jobs to a company that has already tripled its workforce since 2009 to roughly 800.

The new project would include three components, starting with the façade renovation of Milwaukee Tool’s existing 183,000-square-foot, single story brick office building. The proposed renovation “responds to the architecture of the new expansion building with the use of precast panel cladding,” according to the Stephen Perry Smith letter. The project also involves remaking entrances to the building, demolishing existing masonry wings and replacing them with steel framed canopies with glass roofs.

The second component would expand the company’s 16,500-square-foot Rapid Innovation Center by up to 20,000 square feet. The building, which is described as “very dated” would also get a façade upgrade to match the new office building.

The third component would be a 10,000-square-foot addition to the campus’ annex building, The building is currently 5,600 square feet.

The city plan commission will consider a revised plan and method of operation for Milwaukee Tool tonight to allow for the construction project. The proposal also needs Common Council approval.

In addition to Stephen Perry Smith, Milwaukee Tool is working with Wangard Partners and The Sigma Group Inc. on the project.