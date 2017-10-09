Milwaukee restoration company moving to larger location

Accent Construction & Remodeling seeking $200,000 MEDC loan

October 09, 2017, 12:36 PM

A Milwaukee restoration and remodeling company is moving to a larger location to accommodate its growth.

Accent Construction & Remodeling LLC is seeking a $202,000 loan from the Milwaukee Economic Development Corp. to purchase a property at 5515 W. Florist Ave. in the city’s Havenwoods neighborhood.

The company, which was established in 1984, is currently located about two miles away at 8440 W. Kaul Ave.

The overall project cost is $581,000, according to the loan application.

Representatives from the company could not immediately be reached for comment.

Accent Construction currently employs 18 full time. The move will allow them to hire six more employees over the next two years, according to documents submitted to MEDC.

MEDC’s loan committee will consider the request at its Tuesday meeting.

5515 W. Florist Ave.

