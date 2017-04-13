Metal-Era plans expansion in Waukesha

Metal-Era Inc., a manufacturer of roof edge and ventilation systems, is planning a 26,000-square-foot addition to its Waukesha facility, according to plans submitted to the city.

The addition to the company’s 103,000-square-foot facility will allow Metal-Era to bring some materials out of an off-site warehouse while also bringing in new equipment.

“We already pretty much have this addition filled up,” said Tony Mallinger, Metal-Era president and CEO.

The project represents phase two of a strategic plan the company put in place for its facility needs. Metal-Era recently completed a parking lot expansion and plans call for another 32,000-square-foot addition in the future. Mallinger said he hopes that portion will be completed by 2020.

He said the company, which serves education, healthc are, retail, and church markets, has been seeing a lot of growth, averaging 11 percent increases in business over the last eight years.

“We’re just trying to stay ahead of the game,” Mallinger said.

The plans also call for filling 32 new positions over the next three years, on top of the company’s 140 current employees.

Mallinger said the 26,000-square-foot expansion will go before the Plan Commission in May and he hopes to have it completed by the end of the year.