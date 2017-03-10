Lakeland University plans $6 million upgrade to Campus Center building

Sheboygan County college launches $12 million fundraising campaign

by

March 10, 2017, 10:54 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/construction/lakeland-university-plans-6-million-upgrade-to-campus-center-building/

Lakeland University, located in rural Sheboygan County, announced that it has launched a $12 million fundraising campaign and is planning $6 million in upgrades to its Younger Family Campus Center building.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

“Once this work is completed, the Younger Family Campus Center will be a jewel for our main campus,” said Lakeland University president David Black. “The Campus Center has been altered and adapted several times since its construction in 1964. The current facility is dated and lacks the social vitality and sense of place to be a true social hub for Lakeland.”

The Campus Center work will be done in phases to accommodate current needs during construction. Target completion is fall of 2018.

In November, Lakeland announced plans for a $2.8 million multipurpose athletic field that will host the school’s football, soccer and lacrosse teams. The facility, which will have artificial turf, lights, bleachers and a press box, will replace Lakeland’s Taylor Field.

With the Younger Family Campus Center upgrades and the athletic field project, Lakeland University is planning nearly $9 million in upgrades to its main campus.

The $12 million fundraising project will also provide $4 million for student scholarships.

Lakeland’s Board of Trustees authorized the fundraising campaign on Thursday. On Wednesday, the university received confirmation of a $3 million lead gift to revitalize the Younger Family Campus Center. It is one of the largest gifts in the institution’s 155-year history. The donor has chosen to remain anonymous, the university said.

Lakeland University, located in rural Sheboygan County, announced that it has launched a $12 million fundraising campaign and is planning $6 million in upgrades to its Younger Family Campus Center building.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

“Once this work is completed, the Younger Family Campus Center will be a jewel for our main campus,” said Lakeland University president David Black. “The Campus Center has been altered and adapted several times since its construction in 1964. The current facility is dated and lacks the social vitality and sense of place to be a true social hub for Lakeland.”

The Campus Center work will be done in phases to accommodate current needs during construction. Target completion is fall of 2018.

In November, Lakeland announced plans for a $2.8 million multipurpose athletic field that will host the school’s football, soccer and lacrosse teams. The facility, which will have artificial turf, lights, bleachers and a press box, will replace Lakeland’s Taylor Field.

With the Younger Family Campus Center upgrades and the athletic field project, Lakeland University is planning nearly $9 million in upgrades to its main campus.

The $12 million fundraising project will also provide $4 million for student scholarships.

Lakeland’s Board of Trustees authorized the fundraising campaign on Thursday. On Wednesday, the university received confirmation of a $3 million lead gift to revitalize the Younger Family Campus Center. It is one of the largest gifts in the institution’s 155-year history. The donor has chosen to remain anonymous, the university said.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Pleasant Prairie plans to buy 458 acres along I-94 from Abbott Labs for $37.5 million to create a business park. Is this a good idea?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Make way for Marquette

Lovell leads transformation of campus

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

The winds of economic and political change are blowing
The winds of economic and political change are blowing

What it means for Wisconsin companies

by David Werner

Want lower health insurance rates?
Want lower health insurance rates?

Fatigue the bidding process at your own peril

by John Preuss

Why we climb
Why we climb

Improving lung health, one step at a time

by Paul Nobile

Content marketing: Where should you start?
Content marketing: Where should you start?

Hint: the customer journey doesn’t end with the sale

by Robert Wendt

Working with experts integral for Glenn Rieder’s new site
Working with experts integral for Glenn Rieder’s new site

Part four in our series on managing business growth

by Jerry Schlitz

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-10:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

WBON/WWE March Breakfast
Radisson Hotel Milwaukee West

03/10/20177:00 am-9:00 am

Agile Executive Roundtable
Hilton Garden Inn Milwaukee Park Place

03/15/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

03/15/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

03/16/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

"The Corners of Brookfield" hosted by IBAW
Wisconsin Club

03/17/20177:00 am-9:00 am