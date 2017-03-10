Lakeland University plans $6 million upgrade to Campus Center building

Lakeland University, located in rural Sheboygan County, announced that it has launched a $12 million fundraising campaign and is planning $6 million in upgrades to its Younger Family Campus Center building.

“Once this work is completed, the Younger Family Campus Center will be a jewel for our main campus,” said Lakeland University president David Black. “The Campus Center has been altered and adapted several times since its construction in 1964. The current facility is dated and lacks the social vitality and sense of place to be a true social hub for Lakeland.”

The Campus Center work will be done in phases to accommodate current needs during construction. Target completion is fall of 2018.

In November, Lakeland announced plans for a $2.8 million multipurpose athletic field that will host the school’s football, soccer and lacrosse teams. The facility, which will have artificial turf, lights, bleachers and a press box, will replace Lakeland’s Taylor Field.

With the Younger Family Campus Center upgrades and the athletic field project, Lakeland University is planning nearly $9 million in upgrades to its main campus.

The $12 million fundraising project will also provide $4 million for student scholarships.

Lakeland’s Board of Trustees authorized the fundraising campaign on Thursday. On Wednesday, the university received confirmation of a $3 million lead gift to revitalize the Younger Family Campus Center. It is one of the largest gifts in the institution’s 155-year history. The donor has chosen to remain anonymous, the university said.