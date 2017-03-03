Grand Appliance and TV to move HQ from Illinois to Sturtevant

Grand Appliance and TV plans to move its headquarters from Zion, Illinois to Sturtevant, potentially bringing 140 jobs to Racine County over three years, according to a release from the Racine County Economic Development Corp.

The company plans to build a 137,000-square-foot facility that will consolidate its corporate headquarters and distribution facilities in Zion and New Berlin. The move will bring 120 jobs to Sturtevant initially and the company plans to add another 22 new jobs in the coming years.

The building will be located on an 11-acre site in the southern portion of the Renaissance Business Park off of Highway 20, just east of Interstate 94.

Grand Appliance currently operates 20 retail locations with 300 employees across Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin.

“Southeast Wisconsin provides an ideal location that supports Grand Appliance and TV’s growth plans,” said Mark Reckling, Grand Appliance and TV president. “We are grateful to the Village of Sturtevant, Racine County, WEDC and RCEDC for their combined efforts to support this project.”

The Sturtevant Village Board and Community Development Authority will consider a request for $450,000 in tax increment financing for the project on Tuesday.

Mark Maley, a spokesman for the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., said the agency is working with the company and still in negotiations on possible incentives.

Racine County officials will consider a $200,000 forgivable loan for the project, according to Laura Million, RCEDC business development manager.

“Grand Appliance joins the growing list of distribution companies, including West Logistics and UNFI, choosing Racine County for its strategic location and workforce advantages,” said Racine County executive Jonathan Delagrave. “This project is just another example of our commitment to partnering with local governments and the State of Wisconsin to welcome new companies seeking a location in the Chicago-Milwaukee corridor.”