Grand Appliance and TV to move HQ from Illinois to Sturtevant

Will bring at least 120 jobs, construct new building

by

March 03, 2017, 4:05 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/construction/grand-appliance-and-tv-to-move-hq-from-illinois-to-sturtevant/

Grand Appliance and TV plans to move its headquarters from Zion, Illinois to Sturtevant, potentially bringing 140 jobs to Racine County over three years, according to a release from the Racine County Economic Development Corp.

refrigerator-shutterstock_126791756

The company plans to build a 137,000-square-foot facility that will consolidate its corporate headquarters and distribution facilities in Zion and New Berlin. The move will bring 120 jobs to Sturtevant initially and the company plans to add another 22 new jobs in the coming years.

The building will be located on an 11-acre site in the southern portion of the Renaissance Business Park off of Highway 20, just east of Interstate 94.

Grand Appliance currently operates 20 retail locations with 300 employees across Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin.

“Southeast Wisconsin provides an ideal location that supports Grand Appliance and TV’s growth plans,” said Mark Reckling, Grand Appliance and TV president. “We are grateful to the Village of Sturtevant, Racine County, WEDC and RCEDC for their combined efforts to support this project.”

The Sturtevant Village Board and Community Development Authority will consider a request for $450,000 in tax increment financing for the project on Tuesday.

Mark Maley, a spokesman for the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., said the agency is working with the company and still in negotiations on possible incentives.

Racine County officials will consider a $200,000 forgivable loan for the project, according to Laura Million, RCEDC business development manager.

“Grand Appliance joins the growing list of distribution companies, including West Logistics and UNFI, choosing Racine County for its strategic location and workforce advantages,” said Racine County executive Jonathan Delagrave. “This project is just another example of our commitment to partnering with local governments and the State of Wisconsin to welcome new companies seeking a location in the Chicago-Milwaukee corridor.”

Grand Appliance and TV plans to move its headquarters from Zion, Illinois to Sturtevant, potentially bringing 140 jobs to Racine County over three years, according to a release from the Racine County Economic Development Corp.

refrigerator-shutterstock_126791756

The company plans to build a 137,000-square-foot facility that will consolidate its corporate headquarters and distribution facilities in Zion and New Berlin. The move will bring 120 jobs to Sturtevant initially and the company plans to add another 22 new jobs in the coming years.

The building will be located on an 11-acre site in the southern portion of the Renaissance Business Park off of Highway 20, just east of Interstate 94.

Grand Appliance currently operates 20 retail locations with 300 employees across Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin.

“Southeast Wisconsin provides an ideal location that supports Grand Appliance and TV’s growth plans,” said Mark Reckling, Grand Appliance and TV president. “We are grateful to the Village of Sturtevant, Racine County, WEDC and RCEDC for their combined efforts to support this project.”

The Sturtevant Village Board and Community Development Authority will consider a request for $450,000 in tax increment financing for the project on Tuesday.

Mark Maley, a spokesman for the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., said the agency is working with the company and still in negotiations on possible incentives.

Racine County officials will consider a $200,000 forgivable loan for the project, according to Laura Million, RCEDC business development manager.

“Grand Appliance joins the growing list of distribution companies, including West Logistics and UNFI, choosing Racine County for its strategic location and workforce advantages,” said Racine County executive Jonathan Delagrave. “This project is just another example of our commitment to partnering with local governments and the State of Wisconsin to welcome new companies seeking a location in the Chicago-Milwaukee corridor.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Pleasant Prairie plans to buy 458 acres along I-94 from Abbott Labs for $37.5 million to create a business park. Is this a good idea?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Wisconsin companies must cope with a shrinking workforce

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Content marketing: Where should you start?
Content marketing: Where should you start?

Hint: the customer journey doesn’t end with the sale

by Robert Wendt

Working with experts integral for Glenn Rieder’s new site
Working with experts integral for Glenn Rieder’s new site

Part four in our series on managing business growth

by Jerry Schlitz

Flu Facts: Q&A with Dr. Michael Jaeger
Flu Facts: Q&A with Dr. Michael Jaeger

There’s still time to protect yourself with the flu shot

by Paul Nobile

Bringing startups’ ideas to market
Bringing startups’ ideas to market

Spotlight on the Center for Technology Commercialization

by Aaron Hagar

Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters
Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters

Part one of a BizTimes-exclusive series on local marketing for B2B

by Jon Anne Willow

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-10:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Forecasting Economic Trends
Harley-Davidson Museum + Motor Bar & Restaurant

03/08/20177:30 am-10:00 am

Hiring For Culture Event
The Paranet Group Headquarters

03/08/20177:30 am-11:00 am

"Align" Sales Workshop
C2

03/09/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

WBON/WWE March Breakfast
Radisson Hotel Milwaukee West

03/10/20177:00 am-9:00 am

Agile Executive Roundtable
Hilton Garden Inn Milwaukee Park Place

03/15/201711:30 am-1:30 pm