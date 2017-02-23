Goodwill plans to add as many as 150 jobs in Mount Pleasant

Company to expand manufacturing operations



February 23, 2017, 11:56 AM

Goodwill Industries announced Thursday morning it will lease a 248,000-square-foot facility in Mount Pleasant to house its manufacturing operations and plans to add as many as 150 seasonal and full time jobs over the next few years.

The manufacturing facility, located at 1445 International Drive, will be leased by Goodwill from Milwaukee-based Zilber Property Group and will house light assembly, packaging, supply chain and inventory management operations. The facility currently has 132,000 square feet, but Zilber is planning to break ground on a 116,000-square-foot expansion this spring that is expected to be completed before the end of 2017.

“The Goodwill expansion builds on the company’s presence in our community, taking advantage of Racine County’s ideal location in the Chicago-Milwaukee corridor to better serve individuals with disabilities and disadvantages through its partnerships,” said Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave. “We appreciate their continued investment in Racine County.”

Goodwill’s manufacturing operations are currently located at 1630 Enterprise Drive in Sturtevant. The company will move around 300 jobs from that location to the new facility in Mount Pleasant in late 2017 and early 2018.

Once the manufacturing operations leave, the Sturtevant location will house Goodwill’s retail branch, which includes retail support personnel as well as E-commerce and secondary markets teams.

“There will be some maneuvering, but we are very excited about this expansion since it is driven by growth in both businesses,” said Jackie Hallberg, president and CEO, Goodwill Industries.

