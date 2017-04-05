Former Horny Goat Hideaway sold

The former Horny Goat Hideaway brew pub building has been sold for $3.6 million.

According to a real estate industry source, the buyer is affiliated with Brownsville-based construction firm Michaels Corp.

The buyer is listed as Becher Development LLC. Listing broker Marianne Burish, of Transwestern, declined to say who the buyer is, but described it as a “regional user.”

The seller is Brew Haus LLC, which is registered to Milwaukee-based Jack Trostorff.

The property, located at 2011-2029 S. First St. in Milwaukee, was listed for sale in November 2015, one month after Horny Goat closed.

The property includes the brewery and an automotive drilling business, plus a smaller single-story office building that had been used for storage by the seller.

The Horny Goat building is listed at 4,512-square-feet; the office building is 12,670-square-feet; the outside “hut/bar” is 1,705-square-feet plus the sale includes 10 boat slips, three docks and 385 feet of water frontage along the Kinnickinnic River.

The property is assessed by the City of Milwaukee at $2 million.

The Horny Goat Hideaway opened in October 2009, in the former Milwaukee Pump House bar and grill. The bar closed after six years in October 2015. At the time, owner Jim Sorenson said he was going to focus on the company’s brewing operation.