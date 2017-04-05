Former Horny Goat Hideaway sold

Buyer affiliated with Michaels Corp.

by

April 05, 2017, 11:49 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/construction/former-horny-goat-hideaway-sold/

The former Horny Goat Hideaway brew pub building has been sold for $3.6 million.

According to a real estate industry source, the buyer is affiliated with Brownsville-based construction firm Michaels Corp.

The buyer is listed as Becher Development LLC. Listing broker Marianne Burish, of Transwestern, declined to say who the buyer is, but described it as a “regional user.”

The seller is Brew Haus LLC, which is registered to Milwaukee-based Jack Trostorff.

Horny Goat Hideaway

Horny Goat Hideaway

The property, located at 2011-2029 S. First St. in Milwaukee, was listed for sale in November 2015, one month after Horny Goat closed.

The property includes the brewery and an automotive drilling business, plus a smaller single-story office building that had been used for storage by the seller.

The Horny Goat building is listed at 4,512-square-feet; the office building is 12,670-square-feet; the outside “hut/bar” is 1,705-square-feet plus the sale includes 10 boat slips, three docks and 385 feet of water frontage along the Kinnickinnic River.

The property is assessed by the City of Milwaukee at $2 million.

The Horny Goat Hideaway opened in October 2009, in the former Milwaukee Pump House bar and grill. The bar closed after six years in October 2015. At the time, owner Jim Sorenson said he was going to focus on the company’s brewing operation.

The former Horny Goat Hideaway brew pub building has been sold for $3.6 million.

According to a real estate industry source, the buyer is affiliated with Brownsville-based construction firm Michaels Corp.

The buyer is listed as Becher Development LLC. Listing broker Marianne Burish, of Transwestern, declined to say who the buyer is, but described it as a “regional user.”

The seller is Brew Haus LLC, which is registered to Milwaukee-based Jack Trostorff.

Horny Goat Hideaway

Horny Goat Hideaway

The property, located at 2011-2029 S. First St. in Milwaukee, was listed for sale in November 2015, one month after Horny Goat closed.

The property includes the brewery and an automotive drilling business, plus a smaller single-story office building that had been used for storage by the seller.

The Horny Goat building is listed at 4,512-square-feet; the office building is 12,670-square-feet; the outside “hut/bar” is 1,705-square-feet plus the sale includes 10 boat slips, three docks and 385 feet of water frontage along the Kinnickinnic River.

The property is assessed by the City of Milwaukee at $2 million.

The Horny Goat Hideaway opened in October 2009, in the former Milwaukee Pump House bar and grill. The bar closed after six years in October 2015. At the time, owner Jim Sorenson said he was going to focus on the company’s brewing operation.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Will Republicans in Congress reach agreement to pass a significant tax reform bill?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Izzy is Busy

Bonilla plans major upgrades at Mitchell

Subscribe

  • Aerotropolis efforts continue with launch of new development plan

    Real Estate & Development

    by Corrinne Hess

    April 3, 2017

    In 2013, the Wyndham Milwaukee Airport Hotel & Convention Center was demolished to make way for the first phase of…

  • Blair is everywhere

    Williams one of area’s most active developers

    by Corrinne Hess

    From his desk on the 12th floor of The CityCenter at 735 in downtown Milwaukee, developer Blair Williams has a clear view of…

  • Game plan

    CARW partnering with UW to recruit athletes

    by Corrinne Hess

    Like most successful college athletes, Mike Kleber had dreams of going pro. But four knee surgeries in three years cut his…

More Stories

More BizInsights

M.E. Dey and Co. – Serving Wisconsin for 110 years
M.E. Dey and Co. – Serving Wisconsin for 110 years

Some business best practices never change

by Robert Gardenier

Wellness Summit recap: Fighting opioid addiction
Wellness Summit recap: Fighting opioid addiction

At least half of opioid-related deaths involve prescription medication abuse

by Paul Nobile

Commercial loans vs. lines of credit
Commercial loans vs. lines of credit

Which is right for my business?

by Jim Bodendorfer

Five tips for managing your company’s cash flow
Five tips for managing your company’s cash flow

Look beyond your checkbook to understand the big picture

by John Schmitz

Expanding? Tap into local resources
Expanding? Tap into local resources

Connections, coaching and incentives available to Wisconsin businesses

by Jerry Schlitz

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

Complimentary HR Law Seminar: Going Back to the Basics!
Country Springs Hotel

04/05/20178:00 am-10:30 am

Diversity & Inclusion Leadership
Harley-Davidson Museum

04/06/20177:30 am-12:00 pm

WBON/WWE Spring Luncheon: Pushing for Publicity
Italian Community Center

04/06/201711:00 am-1:00 pm

Osher Speaker Series: Advancing Education in Milwaukee
UWM School Of Continuing Education

04/12/20176:00 pm-7:15 pm

CCB Technology's fourth annual TechShowcase
Miller Park

04/13/20179:00 am-3:00 pm