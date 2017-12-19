Five Milwaukee-area companies win Marketplace awards

Five southeastern Wisconsin businesses were among the nine companies that received 2017 Marketplace Governor’s Awards from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. last week.

Local firms receiving Outstanding Business Awards, which commend sales growth, product innovation, employment and management excellence, were:

Milwaukee-based minority-owned business enterprise Able Access Transportation LLC, a medical and paratransit service provider that has built its capacity over the past 16 years to competitively bid on long-term service contracts from government agencies;

Waukesha-based minority-owned business enterprise Metal-Era Inc., a manufacturer which has grown rapidly through the introduction of new products and brands in the roofing and ventilation industry;

Milwaukee-based minority-owned business enterprise Physical Therapy of Milwaukee LLC, a bilingual physical therapy clinic that has provided more than 4,000 sessions since it was founded in 2013;

Wauwatosa-based woman-owned business enterprise Milestone Plumbing Inc., which has grown quickly from its 2011 beginning in a garage to employ a team of master and journeyman plumbers.

In addition, Wauwatosa-based woman-owned business enterprise Terra Translations LLC received a Rising Star Award, which goes to companies founded within the past five years that have shown strong growth potential. Terra was established in 2015 and offers global Spanish language translation with an experienced team of native Spanish speakers.

The awards were presented at Marketplace 2017, a statewide conference on minority business development, at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee on Dec. 14.