Electrician dies after fall at Bucks’ arena site

A 57-year-old Menomonee Falls man died Saturday after falling from an 8-foot ladder at the Milwaukee Bucks’ arena construction site.

Peter Rohmann was complaining of chest pains on Oct. 25 before falling at 1 p.m., according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

When emergency medical services arrived he was pulse-less and non-breathing, said Karen Domagalski, operations manager with the medical examiner’s office.

Rohmann was taken to Froedtert Hospital where he died at 5:22 p.m. on Saturday.

An autopsy was performed Monday and the results are pending, but Rohmann suffered several traumatic injuries, Domagalski said.

Rohmann was an electrician, working on the arena project with the National Electrical Contractors Association.