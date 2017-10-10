Discovery World breaks ground on expansion project

Will add nearly 20,000 square feet to museum [PHOTO GALLERY]

by

October 10, 2017, 1:53 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/construction/discovery-world-breaks-ground-on-expansion-project/

Discovery World will be better able to steer students into STEM fields and host more events when the science and technology museum’s $18 million expansion project is completed, said CEO Joel Brennan at a groundbreaking ceremony for the project today.

The two-phase project, first announced in April, will add nearly 20,000 square feet to the museum on the lakefront in downtown Milwaukee.

“We’ve been in business now for over a decade and the needs of the community have changed, the future needs of the community are going to be different and this allows us to adapt and grow along with the community and eventually to have the kind of impact we want to have on the future workforce,” Brennan said.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The first phase is adding a 10,000-square-foot pavilion to take the place of the seasonal tent pitched each spring and summer on the north lawn of the lakefront museum. The pavilion, which is expected to be completed by summer 2018, will be used year-round for various events.

“Kids like the ones we have here will take classes here, stunning exhibits will be featured here, science fairs and presentations will be held here, brides and grooms will celebrate their wedding days here and necessary community conversations will take place here,” Brennan said.

The second phase of the project involves remodeling major exhibit space and doubling the available exhibit and program space in the Technology Wing. That work is expected to be completed by the end of 2018.

Brennan said the expansion project will allow the museum to attract and accommodate larger events.

“There are big exhibits that don’t come to Milwaukee because there’s no space to house them,” Brennan said. “This will give us an opportunity to do that.”

Discovery World has raised nearly $12 million of the $18 million needed to fund both phases of the expansion.

Discovery World leaders expect the projects to add another $1 million per year in earned revenue. The organization’s annual revenue is about $8 million.

Discovery World will be better able to steer students into STEM fields and host more events when the science and technology museum’s $18 million expansion project is completed, said CEO Joel Brennan at a groundbreaking ceremony for the project today.

The two-phase project, first announced in April, will add nearly 20,000 square feet to the museum on the lakefront in downtown Milwaukee.

“We’ve been in business now for over a decade and the needs of the community have changed, the future needs of the community are going to be different and this allows us to adapt and grow along with the community and eventually to have the kind of impact we want to have on the future workforce,” Brennan said.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The first phase is adding a 10,000-square-foot pavilion to take the place of the seasonal tent pitched each spring and summer on the north lawn of the lakefront museum. The pavilion, which is expected to be completed by summer 2018, will be used year-round for various events.

“Kids like the ones we have here will take classes here, stunning exhibits will be featured here, science fairs and presentations will be held here, brides and grooms will celebrate their wedding days here and necessary community conversations will take place here,” Brennan said.

The second phase of the project involves remodeling major exhibit space and doubling the available exhibit and program space in the Technology Wing. That work is expected to be completed by the end of 2018.

Brennan said the expansion project will allow the museum to attract and accommodate larger events.

“There are big exhibits that don’t come to Milwaukee because there’s no space to house them,” Brennan said. “This will give us an opportunity to do that.”

Discovery World has raised nearly $12 million of the $18 million needed to fund both phases of the expansion.

Discovery World leaders expect the projects to add another $1 million per year in earned revenue. The organization’s annual revenue is about $8 million.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Will Milwaukee officials attract enough sponsors to pay for the entire operating cost of the streetcar?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Women leaders drive Milwaukee economic development organizations

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Ransomware: The new business nightmare
Ransomware: The new business nightmare

These cyberattacks are targeting both personal machines and business networks

by Brian Danzinger

5 best practices for successful product development and innovation
5 best practices for successful product development and innovation

Customer insight is critical to excellence

by David Vedder

Breast cancer screenings
Breast cancer screenings

Twenty percent is just too high

by Paul Nobile

Safeguard your business from fraud
Safeguard your business from fraud

It’s important to be proactive about preventing fraud

by Melinda Toy

Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future
Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future

New BizTimes Milwaukee publication aids students in transition to careers in Wisconsin

by Dan Meyer

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

TEMPO Milwaukee's Annual Leadership Event with Porter Gale
Pfister Hotel

10/12/20177:00 am-9:30 am

How to Make Your Website Go “Ka-ching! Ka-ching! WBON/WWE
Radisson Hotel Milwaukee West

10/13/201712:00 am-10:30 am

Celebrity Waiters Dinner - Featuring the Milwaukee Admirals
Wisconsin Club

10/18/201712:00 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

10/18/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Inventing Our Way to Wisconsins Future Conference 2017
Country Springs Hotel

10/19/20178:30 am-4:00 pm