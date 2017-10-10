Discovery World breaks ground on expansion project

Discovery World will be better able to steer students into STEM fields and host more events when the science and technology museum’s $18 million expansion project is completed, said CEO Joel Brennan at a groundbreaking ceremony for the project today.

The two-phase project, first announced in April, will add nearly 20,000 square feet to the museum on the lakefront in downtown Milwaukee.

“We’ve been in business now for over a decade and the needs of the community have changed, the future needs of the community are going to be different and this allows us to adapt and grow along with the community and eventually to have the kind of impact we want to have on the future workforce,” Brennan said.

The first phase is adding a 10,000-square-foot pavilion to take the place of the seasonal tent pitched each spring and summer on the north lawn of the lakefront museum. The pavilion, which is expected to be completed by summer 2018, will be used year-round for various events.

“Kids like the ones we have here will take classes here, stunning exhibits will be featured here, science fairs and presentations will be held here, brides and grooms will celebrate their wedding days here and necessary community conversations will take place here,” Brennan said.

The second phase of the project involves remodeling major exhibit space and doubling the available exhibit and program space in the Technology Wing. That work is expected to be completed by the end of 2018.

Brennan said the expansion project will allow the museum to attract and accommodate larger events.

“There are big exhibits that don’t come to Milwaukee because there’s no space to house them,” Brennan said. “This will give us an opportunity to do that.”

Discovery World has raised nearly $12 million of the $18 million needed to fund both phases of the expansion.

Discovery World leaders expect the projects to add another $1 million per year in earned revenue. The organization’s annual revenue is about $8 million.